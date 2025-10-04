WATCH: Soldiers Step In As Brother For Fallen Comrade’s Sister At Wedding

In a heartwarming act of camaraderie and devotion, Indian Army soldiers in Himachal Pradesh stepped in to perform the duties of a brother at a wedding, honouring a fallen comrade whose life was sacrificed in Arunachal Pradesh. The emotional ceremony in Bharli village, Sirmaur district, left attendees choked up as the soldiers ensured the bride, Aradhana, felt the presence and protection of her late brother, Ashish Kumar.

Her brother was not there, but in his place the entire Army family stood tall. In Sirmaur, soldiers of the 19 Grenadier Battalion came in uniform for the wedding of martyred Ashish’s sister. Ashish made the supreme sacrifice at the border in 2024, and his comrades stood like true… pic.twitter.com/6GMkK2z3bq — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) October 3, 2025

Soldiers Take On Brother's Role

Aradhana’s brother, Ashish Kumar, had made the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Alert in February 2024. Though his absence was deeply felt, soldiers from his regiment arrived at the wedding to symbolically step into his role. This also included ex-servicemen from Paonta and Shillai. They escorted Aradhana to the wedding mandap, stood by her through every ritual, and later accompanied her to her in-laws’ home. The soldiers from Ashish Kumar's regiment ensured that they fulfilled all the responsibilities as Aradhana's brother with full dignity and care.

A Gesture That Moved Everyone

As a poignant tribute, the soldiers presented Aradhana with a fixed deposit as a wedding gift, symbolising the protection and support her brother would have offered. Guests were visibly moved by the display of affection and solidarity, many wiping tears as the army personnel carried out their heartfelt duties. The ceremony not only honoured Ashish Kumar’s sacrifice but also highlighted the unbreakable bonds within the armed forces, where comrades become family in both life and legacy.