British Traveller Calls Delhi Metro Cleaner And Easier Than London Underground, Watch

The Delhi Metro, often regarded as the lifeline of India’s capital, has caught the attention of international travellers. In a viral video titled “Arriving in India was not what I expected”, British vlogger Islam Lewis documented his journey on the Airport Express Line from Indira Gandhi International Airport to New Delhi Railway Station.

British Traveller Amazed by Delhi Metro

Lewis was impressed by the system’s simplicity and cleanliness, describing it as “easier, cleaner and more user-friendly than London’s Underground,” which he personally found “confusing.” The video has already racked up thousands of views and sparked online discussion.

Comparing Delhi Metro with London’s famed Underground, Lewis said: “Wow, this is so easy to understand. The London Underground, I find very confusing. Even though it’s all in English, I find it so confusing. And it’s mad to think that this system is way better. At least I actually know where I’m going just from looking at the signs.”

Describing his first steps onto the metro from the airport, he added, “It’s time to leave the airport. Where’s the metro? Metro, this way. Oh, I want to take the metro for the experience. I want to feel and see what the Indian metro looks like. Apparently Delhi has one of the best metros.”

Cleanliness and Rules Impress

Inside the train, Lewis further praised the metro’s upkeep: “Okay, let’s see what the Metro is like. Oh, it’s super clean and nice in here. Wow, this Metro is nice to be honest. It’s very clean in here. I saw on the board that if you spit in here, or if you get on without a ticket, then there are quite big fines as well. So, maybe that’s the reason why it’s so clean.”

Social Media Reacts

The clip, which has garnered over four lakh views, generated lively online reactions. Fans praised Delhi Metro’s efficiency and cleanliness, with one remarking, “Delhi Metro has set global standards in cleanliness.”