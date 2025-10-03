Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingBritish Traveller Calls Delhi Metro Cleaner And Easier Than London Underground, Watch

British Traveller Calls Delhi Metro Cleaner And Easier Than London Underground, Watch

British vlogger praises Delhi Metro for cleanliness, ease of use, and modern facilities, calling it “way better” than London Underground.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 09:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Delhi Metro, often regarded as the lifeline of India’s capital, has caught the attention of international travellers. In a viral video titled “Arriving in India was not what I expected”, British vlogger Islam Lewis documented his journey on the Airport Express Line from Indira Gandhi International Airport to New Delhi Railway Station.

British Traveller Amazed by Delhi Metro

Lewis was impressed by the system’s simplicity and cleanliness, describing it as “easier, cleaner and more user-friendly than London’s Underground,” which he personally found “confusing.” The video has already racked up thousands of views and sparked online discussion.

Comparing Delhi Metro with London’s famed Underground, Lewis said: “Wow, this is so easy to understand. The London Underground, I find very confusing. Even though it’s all in English, I find it so confusing. And it’s mad to think that this system is way better. At least I actually know where I’m going just from looking at the signs.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Islam Lewis (@islamlewis)

ALSO READ: WATCH: Australian Vlogger Sparks Backlash After Calling Dharavi 'India's Deadliest Slum'

Describing his first steps onto the metro from the airport, he added, “It’s time to leave the airport. Where’s the metro? Metro, this way. Oh, I want to take the metro for the experience. I want to feel and see what the Indian metro looks like. Apparently Delhi has one of the best metros.”

Cleanliness and Rules Impress

Inside the train, Lewis further praised the metro’s upkeep: “Okay, let’s see what the Metro is like. Oh, it’s super clean and nice in here. Wow, this Metro is nice to be honest. It’s very clean in here. I saw on the board that if you spit in here, or if you get on without a ticket, then there are quite big fines as well. So, maybe that’s the reason why it’s so clean.”

Social Media Reacts

The clip, which has garnered over four lakh views, generated lively online reactions. Fans praised Delhi Metro’s efficiency and cleanliness, with one remarking, “Delhi Metro has set global standards in cleanliness.”

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 09:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Metro
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Accept, Or Face ALL HELL': Trump Issues Ultimatum To Hamas To Agree On Gaza Peace Deal
'Accept, Or Face ALL HELL': Trump Issues Ultimatum To Hamas To Agree On Gaza Peace Deal
World
Pakistan Denies Backing Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan After Domestic Backlash
Pakistan Denies Backing Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan After Domestic Backlash
India
'Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable': MEA Condemns Brutality Amid PoK Protests
'Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable': MEA Condemns Brutality Amid PoK Protests
India
'Why Cars Are Heavier Than Bikes': Rahul Gandhi’s Unusual Analogy In Colombia Sparks BJP's Jibe
'Why Cars Are Heavier Than Bikes': Rahul Gandhi’s Unusual Analogy In Colombia Sparks BJP's Jibe
Advertisement

Videos

Bareilly SSP Leads Flag March City Split Into Four Super Zones And Four Special Zones
Breaking: Suspected Cough Syrup Kills 11 Children In MP And Rajasthan, Investigation Underway
Nitish Kumar Highlights Women Empowerment, Recalls Jeevika Self‑Help Success
POK Protests Escalate: Pakistan Forces Open Fire, 19 Killed, Internet Suspended
PM Modi to Hold Virtual Dialogue with Bihar Youth Tomorrow, Major Announcements Expected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget