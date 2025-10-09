Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingSargodha Dal Makhani To Balakot Tiramisu: How IAF Dinner Menu Served A Hidden Message For Pak In 93rd Anniversary Feast

The Indian Air Force marked its 93rd anniversary with a dazzling show and a symbolic feast, from Sargodha Dal Makhani to Balakot Tiramisu featuring in the Menu, sending a subtle message to Pakistan

By : Garvit Parashar | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
The Indian Air Force (IAF) marked its 93rd anniversary with a celebration that combined pride, pageantry, and a clear message of strength. The event, held at Air Force Station Hindan in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, showcased not just the IAF’s rich history but also its operational prowess, highlighting a force that has grown from humble beginnings into the fourth-largest air power in the world.

The highlight of the day was the Heritage Flight’s breathtaking aerial display, a tribute to the skill, precision, and dedication of IAF personnel. Addressing the gathering, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, reflected on the Air Force’s journey and its unwavering commitment to excellence. He cited the recent Operation Sindoor as an example of the IAF’s precision and strategic capabilities, praising the bold air strikes that restored the country’s offensive edge in national defense.

“The Indian Air Force continues to innovate and adapt, always guided by the principle: train like we fight,” Air Chief Marshal Singh emphasized. His remarks resonated with the audience, showcasing the IAF’s dedication to readiness and operational excellence.

A Menu With A Message

While the day was filled with patriotism and valour of the IAF, the evening dinner carried a symbolic and daring twist. The anniversary menu cleverly mirrored India’s recent military successes during Operation Sindoor, with dishes named after Pakistani airbases that were targeted in precise strikes.

The image was posted by Major Manik M Jolly who is also a veteran of Gorkha regiment with a Sena Medal, and the caption he wrote signifies everything. He wrote, "The menu is just a summary and indicative of how @IAF_MCC took Pakistan’s bases one bite at a time and then wiped them off the plate." 

Main Courses Included:

  • Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala
  • Rafiqui Rhara Mutton
  • Bholari Paneer Methi Malai
  • Sukkur Sham Savera Kofta
  • Sargodha Dal Makhani
  • Jacobabad Mewa Pulao
  • Bahawalpur Naan

At first glance, the dish names might sound familiar, and for good reason. Each one represents a Pakistani airbase that India targeted and destroyed during its recent Operation Sindoor.

Someone in the comments wrote that IAF cooked, and another one wrote, that Kirana Kadhi was missing, signalling the Kirana hills. 

Desserts Reinforced the Message:

And of course, no celebration is complete without dessert. The IAF’s menu rounded off the symbolic feast with Balakot Tiramisu, Muzaffarabad Kulfi Faluda, and Muridke Meetha Paan — a sweet reminder of India’s strategic triumphs.

  • Balakot Tiramisu
  • Muzaffarabad Kulfi Faluda
  • Muridke Meetha Pan

Strong Messages from India’s Defence Leadership

The IAF’s display comes amid heightened vigilance from India’s top military officials. The Defence Minister highlighted concerns over Pakistan’s growing military presence near the Sir Creek area, warning that any provocation could alter regional dynamics. Similarly, the Army Chief underscored that Pakistan must carefully consider its actions to avoid leaving a historical mark for all the wrong reasons.

Meanwhile, the IAF Chief revealed that Indian forces had struck a target 300 km inside Pakistan, destroying more than eight enemy jets, a demonstration of India’s offensive capabilities and readiness to act decisively.

About the author Garvit Parashar

Garvit Parashar writes on a wide range of topics, including national affairs, cricket, politics, and social issues. A passionate follower of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Lionel Messi, Garvit spends his free time hiking and travelling.
Published at : 09 Oct 2025 11:45 AM (IST)
