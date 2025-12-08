Right To Disconnect Bill: Key Provisions Every Corporate Worker Must Be Aware Of

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As smartphones continue to blur the line between work and personal life, India’s workforce is finding it increasingly difficult to switch off after office hours. Late-night emails and urgent messages from managers have become routine, leaving many employees feeling constantly tethered to work. Responding to growing concerns over this always-on culture, a new proposal, the Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025, has been introduced in Parliament by Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. The Bill seeks to legally empower employees to disconnect from work after designated hours.

Why This Bill Is Needed

Indian employees have long felt the pressure of staying continually online. With remote work, digital communication tools and rising employer expectations, the boundaries between work hours and personal time have eroded rapidly. Many workers now struggle to rest, recharge or spend uninterrupted time with their families.

The proposed legislation aims to address this widening imbalance by giving employees the legal right to disconnect once their workday ends. In doing so, it seeks to restore healthier boundaries and ensure that personal time remains truly personal.

What The Right To Disconnect Bill Proposes

The Bill is designed to protect employees from work-related communication outside office hours. Under its provisions, workers would have the freedom to switch off after their shift, and employers would be expected to respect that boundary. Employees would no longer be pressured to answer calls, respond to emails or complete tasks once the official workday has ended.

The Bill acknowledges that employers may need to reach out in emergencies, but makes it clear that employees are not obligated to respond. By making after-hours communication optional, the legislation aims to promote healthier work habits and reduce emotional burnout.

A key pillar of the Bill is its protection against disciplinary action. If an employee chooses not to answer calls or messages outside work hours, companies would be legally barred from penalising them. Additionally, if employees voluntarily respond after hours, the Bill mandates overtime pay at the standard rate.

To ensure compliance, the Bill proposes penalties for employers who disregard the right to disconnect. Companies violating the guidelines could face fines equivalent to 1% of their total employee wage bill.