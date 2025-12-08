Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingRight To Disconnect Bill: Key Provisions Every Corporate Worker Must Be Aware Of

Right To Disconnect Bill: Key Provisions Every Corporate Worker Must Be Aware Of

A key pillar of the Bill is its protection against disciplinary action. If an employee chooses not to answer calls, messages outside work hours, companies would be legally barred from penalising them.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 06:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As smartphones continue to blur the line between work and personal life, India’s workforce is finding it increasingly difficult to switch off after office hours. Late-night emails and urgent messages from managers have become routine, leaving many employees feeling constantly tethered to work. Responding to growing concerns over this always-on culture, a new proposal, the Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025, has been introduced in Parliament by Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. The Bill seeks to legally empower employees to disconnect from work after designated hours.

Why This Bill Is Needed

Indian employees have long felt the pressure of staying continually online. With remote work, digital communication tools and rising employer expectations, the boundaries between work hours and personal time have eroded rapidly. Many workers now struggle to rest, recharge or spend uninterrupted time with their families.

The proposed legislation aims to address this widening imbalance by giving employees the legal right to disconnect once their workday ends. In doing so, it seeks to restore healthier boundaries and ensure that personal time remains truly personal.

What The Right To Disconnect Bill Proposes

The Bill is designed to protect employees from work-related communication outside office hours. Under its provisions, workers would have the freedom to switch off after their shift, and employers would be expected to respect that boundary. Employees would no longer be pressured to answer calls, respond to emails or complete tasks once the official workday has ended.

The Bill acknowledges that employers may need to reach out in emergencies, but makes it clear that employees are not obligated to respond. By making after-hours communication optional, the legislation aims to promote healthier work habits and reduce emotional burnout.

A key pillar of the Bill is its protection against disciplinary action. If an employee chooses not to answer calls or messages outside work hours, companies would be legally barred from penalising them. Additionally, if employees voluntarily respond after hours, the Bill mandates overtime pay at the standard rate.

To ensure compliance, the Bill proposes penalties for employers who disregard the right to disconnect. Companies violating the guidelines could face fines equivalent to 1% of their total employee wage bill.

Also read
Published at : 08 Dec 2025 06:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parliament Winter Session Right To Disconnect Bill Corporate Employee
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Nehru Spent 12 Years in Jail, You Still Criticise Him’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi In Lok Sabha
‘Nehru Spent 12 Years in Jail, You Still Criticise Him’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi In Lok Sabha
News
IndiGo Refund Update: Rs 827 Crore Issued, 4,500 Bags Returned So Far
IndiGo Refund Update: Rs 827 Crore Issued, 4,500 Bags Returned So Far
News
‘Govt To Set An Example’: Aviation Minister’s Big Statement Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos
‘Govt To Set An Example’: Aviation Minister’s Big Statement Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owner Saurabh Luthra Breaks Silence After 25 Killed
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owner Saurabh Luthra Breaks Silence After 25 Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Mataram: From British-Era Resistance to the Spiritual Voice of India’s Freedom Struggle
Breaking: ₹1 Crore Rewarded Naxalite Ramdher Majji Surrenders in Chhattisgarh with Team
Breaking: Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Club Owners Absconding, Police Launch Multi-State Manhunt
Breaking: Govt Admits Helplessness as Rupee Slides, Says “Market Will Decide the Fate”
Breaking: IndiGo Crisis Enters Sixth Day, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Left Stranded
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget