Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrending‘For a Second I Thought This Was Rama Duwaji’: Lookalike Video Stuns Internet

‘For a Second I Thought This Was Rama Duwaji’: Lookalike Video Stuns Internet

The video, posted on Instagram by a woman identified as K Khan, shows her dressed in an outfit reminiscent of Duwaji’s minimalist yet chic fashion aesthetic.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 05:39 PM (IST)

A video imitating New York’s First Lady Rama Duwaji has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention for its striking resemblance and accurate mannerisms. The clip features a woman of Pakistani origin recreating Duwaji’s signature style and expressions, leaving viewers both impressed and amused.

Viral Clip Captures Online Attention

The video, posted on Instagram by a woman identified as K Khan, shows her dressed in an outfit reminiscent of Duwaji’s minimalist yet chic fashion aesthetic. What stood out most, however, were her eye movements and subtle facial expressions, which many viewers felt closely mirrored those of the First Lady of New York.

Within a short period, the clip crossed 1.9 million views, quickly gaining traction across platforms.

Internet Reacts: ‘Uncanny Resemblance’

Social media users flooded the comments section with reactions expressing disbelief and admiration. “For a second I thought this was actually Rama Duwaji,” one user wrote. Another commented, “The resemblance is uncanny, especially the eyes.” A third added, “This is imitation done right, subtle and classy.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by K Khan (@permit.to.life)

Other reactions included, “I had to check the username twice,” “She has nailed the vibe perfectly,” “This is honestly impressive,” and “Internet wins today with this lookalike moment.”

Mamdani And Duwaji’s Relationship In Spotlight

Rama Duwaji is married to New York City’s 112th mayor, Zohran Mamdani, and the couple’s personal story has frequently drawn public interest. Mamdani and Duwaji hosted their engagement and wedding celebrations in Dubai in December 2024, followed by a civil ceremony in New York City.

According to the New York Post, they later marked their marriage with a lavish three-day celebration at Mamdani’s family estate in Uganda in July.

The couple also shared photographs from their civil wedding, including an image of Duwaji in a simple white dress and boots, holding a bouquet while standing with Mamdani inside a train car.

‘Dating Apps Still Work,’ Says Mamdani

In a June 22 Instagram video shared by YouTuber and content creator Kaneez Surka, Mamdani spoke openly about how he met his wife and offered advice to people looking for love.

Responding to a question about helping others find a partner, he said, “First is, I found my wife on Hinge. So dating apps still work. Just to let people know.”

Reflections On Love And Life In New York

Mamdani also reflected on the pressures of living in New York City, noting how financial stress can affect personal relationships. “A lot of people, a lot of New Yorkers are basically on a hamster wheel of anxiety. There is not much time to sit in the park. There is not much time to explore your own city, if you are always worried about if you have enough money to make your rent,” he said.

He added, “So the love of your life, may currently be too stressed about whether they can afford the most expensive city in the United States to find you. Affordability is about the romance.”

Related Video

Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
New York Zohran Mamdani Rama Duwaji First Lady Of New York Kaneez Surka
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'Until Mamata Banerjee Arrived With Police…': ED Levels Serious Allegations, Moves High Court
'Until Mamata Banerjee Arrived With Police…': ED Levels Serious Allegations, Moves High Court
Cities
What Are The 'Green Files' Mamata Banerjee Rushed To Secure During ED Raid?
What Are The 'Green Files' Mamata Banerjee Rushed To Secure During ED Raid?
India
SC Hears Plea Against Ladakh Activist Sonam Wangchuk, Posts Matter For Further Hearing
SC Hears Plea Against Ladakh Activist Sonam Wangchuk, Posts Matter For Further Hearing
India
'Your Pet Would Also Bite:' SC Bench Clarifies It Didn’t Order Removal Of All Stray Dogs
'Your Pet Would Also Bite:' SC Bench Clarifies It Didn’t Order Removal Of All Stray Dogs
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Maharashtra Politics Shifts: Congress Suspensions Boost BJP Ahead of Local Body Polls
Breaking News: Delhi Police Probe Reveals Social Media Role in Turkmen Gate Violence, YouTuber Salman Under Scanner
Breaking News: PM Modi Shares Pictures of Somnath Visit as ‘Somnath Swabhimaan Parv’ Begins
Breaking News: Inside Story of Turkmen Gate Bulldozer Action Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in Delhi
Breaking News: India’s GDP Expected to Grow at 7.4% This Fiscal Year, PM Modi Calls It Positive News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
OPINION | 2026: Power Politics, China Challenge & Why India’s Security Choices Matter Now
Opinion
Embed widget