Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrending'Underestimating Intercourse': Punjab Man’s Bizarre English Interview On Flood Woes Goes Viral: WATCH

'Underestimating Intercourse': Punjab Man’s Bizarre English Interview On Flood Woes Goes Viral: WATCH

His broken English commentary, blaming various countries and criticising Modi, while also referencing bizarre concepts like "sun theory" and "underestimating the intercourse," has amused viewers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As Punjab and parts of North India struggle with devastating floods, a video of a local resident—reportedly a Swiggy delivery worker—has gone viral on social media, not for his plight, but for his unusual and broken-English commentary on the disaster.

In the clip, the man is seen giving an interview to a journalist about the flood situation. However, his rambling and incoherent response left viewers both puzzled and amused.

“Flood is the, Himalaya Parvat is the very rainfall, this is the China… is the world war. And you have do not Narendra Modi, what is this? Cancel, I not, Japan, Russ and Russia, do you understand,” he said in one part of the video.

While his words are largely unclear, many online users interpreted that he was blaming countries like China, Japan, and Russia for the flooding, while also appearing to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He went on with another puzzling remark that sent social media into laughter. “No disaster, that you like railfall is not because do you understand why sun theory? You have been underestimating the intercourse? No. Aurat, woman is the very well. What is this? What are you thing? Are you messes anything? In this matter, eighth meter depth,” he added.

The man’s random phrases—ranging from “sun theory” to “underestimating the intercourse”—quickly turned the serious flood interview into an unintentional comedy sketch, sparking a wave of memes and jokes online.

Netizens React

The video has triggered a flood of reactions across X and Instagram.

One user quipped, “He should be standing for election and winning. He looks well qualified for becoming one of those illiterate elected members of our parliament.”

Another joked: “Swiggy bro out here delivering epic floods wisdom: ‘Underestimate the intercourse’ – wait, is that code for ‘don’t mess with Mother Nature’s course’? From World War to man-made disasters, this guy’s IELTS prep is next-level chaotic!”

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending News Punjab News Trending Video Punjab Flood News
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Modi Chor’ Slogan By Mamata In Assembly Stokes BJP Ire Over ‘Anarchy’; Suvendu Says ‘Will Not Accept This Insult’
‘Modi Chor’ Slogan By Mamata Stokes BJP Ire Over ‘Anarchy’; Suvendu Says 'Will Not Accept This Insult'
Cities
‘Gaddi Chor, Vote Chor, Anti-Bengali’: Mamata Tears Into BJP Amid Bengal Assembly Ruckus — WATCH
‘Gaddi Chor, Vote Chor, Anti-Bengali’: Mamata Tears Into BJP Amid Assembly Ruckus — WATCH
Election 2025
‘Gujaratis Shouldn’t Underestimate Biharis’: Lalu Yadav As BJP’s Bihar Bandh Gets Mixed Response; Who Said What
‘Gujaratis Shouldn’t Underestimate Biharis’: Lalu Yadav As BJP’s Bihar Bandh Gets Mixed Response; Who Said What
Election 2025
Bihar Bandh: RJD Alleges Pregnant Woman Stopped, Teachers' Clothes Pulled During BJP's Protest
Bihar Bandh: RJD Alleges Pregnant Woman Stopped, Teachers' Clothes Pulled During BJP's Protest
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget