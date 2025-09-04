As Punjab and parts of North India struggle with devastating floods, a video of a local resident—reportedly a Swiggy delivery worker—has gone viral on social media, not for his plight, but for his unusual and broken-English commentary on the disaster.

In the clip, the man is seen giving an interview to a journalist about the flood situation. However, his rambling and incoherent response left viewers both puzzled and amused.

“Flood is the, Himalaya Parvat is the very rainfall, this is the China… is the world war. And you have do not Narendra Modi, what is this? Cancel, I not, Japan, Russ and Russia, do you understand,” he said in one part of the video.

While his words are largely unclear, many online users interpreted that he was blaming countries like China, Japan, and Russia for the flooding, while also appearing to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The video of this person is going viral. When a journalist asked him about the floods in Punjab, listen to his reply.

He went on with another puzzling remark that sent social media into laughter. “No disaster, that you like railfall is not because do you understand why sun theory? You have been underestimating the intercourse? No. Aurat, woman is the very well. What is this? What are you thing? Are you messes anything? In this matter, eighth meter depth,” he added.

Here is the second part of the video, in which he explains more about the Punjab floods and the water level.

The man’s random phrases—ranging from “sun theory” to “underestimating the intercourse”—quickly turned the serious flood interview into an unintentional comedy sketch, sparking a wave of memes and jokes online.

Netizens React

The video has triggered a flood of reactions across X and Instagram.

One user quipped, “He should be standing for election and winning. He looks well qualified for becoming one of those illiterate elected members of our parliament.”

Another joked: “Swiggy bro out here delivering epic floods wisdom: ‘Underestimate the intercourse’ – wait, is that code for ‘don’t mess with Mother Nature’s course’? From World War to man-made disasters, this guy’s IELTS prep is next-level chaotic!”