Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrending‘Unlike Any Wedding I’ve Shot’: Photographer Shares Clip Of 90-Year-Old Groom, 25-Year-Old Bride

‘Unlike Any Wedding I’ve Shot’: Photographer Shares Clip Of 90-Year-Old Groom, 25-Year-Old Bride

A photographer’s video of a couple marrying mid-flight on a private jet—despite a 65-year age gap—has sparked awe and emotion online.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 08:25 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

An Instagram post by photographer @robertamezcuaphotography has taken social media by storm after he shared visuals from what he described as a once-in-a-lifetime wedding ceremony. The video, filmed inside a private jet cruising high above the clouds, captured a couple exchanging vows in an unconventional yet visually stunning setting—mid-flight, surrounded by floral arrangements. The groom, aged 90, and the bride, just 25, shared a 65-year age difference—a detail that quickly became a focal point of online discussion.

The photographer, who has documented numerous weddings over the years, said the experience stood apart from anything he had previously witnessed. The intimate ceremony unfolded inside the jet’s cabin, transformed into a floating aisle adorned with real flowers, lending a surreal and romantic touch to the occasion.

A Wedding Unlike Any Other

Sharing his thoughts alongside the viral clip, the photographer reflected on how this ceremony broke every traditional mold he had encountered before.

“I’ve photographed a lot of weddings… but never one like this,” he wrote. “Mid-flight. Private jet. Real flowers everywhere. A 90-year-old groom and a 25-year-old bride sharing vows above the clouds. Love stories don’t always look the same, and that’s what makes them unforgettable.”

The unusual venue alone made the wedding memorable, but it was the couple themselves who truly captured public attention.

Age Gap Sparks Curiosity 

Rather than shying away from the contrast, the photographer highlighted it as part of the story’s emotional depth, suggesting that love cannot be confined to conventional expectations.

In the footage, the pair appear deeply connected, exchanging vows with warmth and tenderness as the aircraft soars thousands of feet above ground. The setting, combined with their visible affection, turned the ceremony into a powerful visual narrative about companionship and choice.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Robert Amezcua (@robertamezcuaphotography)

 

Internet Reacts With Emotion

As the clip circulated widely, social media users flooded the comments section with emotional responses. Many viewers focused on the small, intimate gestures captured on camera.

“The way she kisses his nose is so heartwarming ❤️,” one Instagram user wrote. Another commenter added, “May this kind of love find us all.”

While reactions varied, the overwhelming tone was one of fascination and sentimentality. 

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 08:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Wedding
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
Cities
Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops
Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops
India
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
Cities
'Desh Me Do Namoone...': Yogi Adityanath Attacks Oppn, Akhilesh Hits Back With Delhi-Lucknow 'Rift' Jibe
'Desh Me Do Namoone...': Yogi Adityanath Attacks Oppn, Akhilesh Hits Back With 'Rift' Jibe
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Politics: Humayun Kabir Launches ‘Janta Unnayan Party’ in Murshidabad, Targets TMC and BJP Ahead of 2026 Polls
Delhi NCR: Battles Toxic Air as AQI Stays Above 400 Amid Cold Wave and Dense Fog
Aviation Breaking: Air India Flight AI-887 Returns to Delhi After Engine Oil Pressure Drops to Zero
SP Stages Protest Outside UP Assembly Over Codeine Syrup Case Ahead of Key Legislative Agenda
Breaking: 18-Year-Old Girl Pushed from Moving Local Train in Navi Mumbai, Accused Arrested
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget