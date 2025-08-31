A Pakistani television reporter, Mehrunnisa, has gone viral on social media after her emotional flood coverage struck a chord with audiences — and sparked confusion over a misleading BBC logo on her microphone.

In the widely shared video, Mehrunnisa is seen reporting from a boat surrounded by rising floodwaters. Visibly anxious, she admits on camera to feeling heart palpitations, telling viewers: “Mera dil yun yun kar raha hai” (my heart is beating like this). At one point, she pleads, “My heart is going down. Guys, please pray for us. I am very uncomfortable and scared.”

The candid clip, first uploaded by her channel on YouTube, quickly spread across multiple social media platforms. Pakistani writer Raza Rumi also shared it on Facebook, calling it “next level reporting.”

Viral Reactions

The video sparked a flood of reactions online, with many drawing comparisons to the iconic “Chand Nawab” clip — a 2008 moment featuring a Karachi-based journalist whose unfiltered reporting made him an internet sensation.

“New meme in the house, guys,” one user joked. Another commented, “She is naive and beautiful and fearful at the same time.”

While some found humour in her raw emotions, others noted that the clip underscores the risks reporters take while covering extreme weather events.

BBC Clarification

The footage initially created confusion when viewers noticed her microphone displayed the logo BBC Urdu News Punjab TV. The branding led many to assume she was reporting for the British Broadcasting Corporation.

However, Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper later revealed that “BBC” in this case stands for Bhai Bhai Channel, a local digital media company.

The BBC quickly issued a statement distancing itself from the channel, warning viewers against impostors.

“It has come to our attention that a digital media company called BBC Urdu News Punjab TV is operating in Pakistan using the BBC’s name,” the statement read. “The BBC has no connection with this organisation or its reporters, and this organisation has not been authorised to use the BBC’s name in this manner. We urge audiences to verify any content published under the BBC name on our official platforms before trusting it.”