Muslim Man Prays For Vrindavan Saint Premanand Maharaj's Health In Madinah; Video Goes Viral

HomeTrendingMuslim Man Prays For Vrindavan Saint Premanand Maharaj's Health In Madinah; Video Goes Viral

The man, a resident of UP's Prayagraj, won hearts on the internet after his heartfelt video for Sant Premanand Maharaj highlighting India’s Ganga-Jamuni culture of unity and respect, surfaced online.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 12:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Muslim man from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, offered prayers in the holy city of Madinah for the recovery of Sant Premanand Maharaj, a revered spiritual guru from Vrindavan. The saint is currently undergoing treatment for kidney-related health issues. The video of the youth, identified as Sufiyan, has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the man praying to Allah to restore the saint’s health so that he can continue guiding his followers. Sufiyan’s message underlines that humanity transcends religious boundaries, reflecting India’s centuries-old Ganga-Jamuni culture — a tradition that celebrates coexistence and mutual respect between communities. 

In the video, Sufiyan can be heard saying, “Hum Hindustan se hai, hum inko like karte hai, sache ache insaan hai yeh. Hum us jageh se hai jaha ganga yamuna bahte hai.” ("I am from India, I like him, he is a nice, true human. I am from that place where the Ganga and  Yamuna flow from.”)

He then shows a photo of Sant Premanand Maharaj on his phone and continues, " We have come to know he is unwell. We are in Khizra now. From here, we pray that Allah grants him health and wellness."

Urging people to look beyond religious divisions, he added, “People are not just Hindus and Muslims. I am standing here, praying for this Hindu brother.”

This is not the first act of solidarity toward Sant Premanand Maharaj in recent months. In August, 26-year-old Arif Khan Chishti from Madhya Pradesh offered to donate his kidney to the preacher in a bid to support communal harmony. 

“I saw a reel where Maharaj Ji spoke about Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Ajmeri and Amir Khusrow with such respect. It struck me that he was working for brotherhood at a time when hatred is easily fanned. His long life is essential for keeping that spirit alive,” Chishti had said, adding that his own life was not “bigger than the life of a spiritual guru.”

The video gained traction on social media, with thousands of users sharing it and calling it a true reflection of India's Ganga-Jamuni culture. A few users even noted that such instances, where a follower of one religion prays for a saint of another faith, represents India's real spirit.

The spiritual guru is facing kidney-related health issues and is currently undergoing treatment at Shiri Radhehit Kelikunj Ashram in Vrindavan. According to the latest health update, the saint's health is gradually improving.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 10:40 AM (IST)
