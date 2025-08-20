Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingViral Aura Farming Dance And Balcony Party Amid Mumbai Floods Break Internet

Viral Aura Farming Dance And Balcony Party Amid Mumbai Floods Break Internet

From the viral ‘Aura Farming’ dance on a flooded street to a balcony party with booze, Mumbai’s rain-soaked videos capture resilience, humour, and frustration.

Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 03:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai is no stranger to the monsoon chaos, but this year's downpour has given rise to some unforgettable moments. From streets turned into streams to balconies doubling as makeshift party spots, videos emerging from the city are capturing both the resilience and humour of its people. The latest clip making waves shows a man performing the viral “Aura Farming” dance in the middle of a flooded street in Mumbra, leaving social media users both amused and reflective.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain, Police Urges Mumbaikars To Remain At Home

The Viral ‘Aura Farming’ Dance In Mumbra

In the now-viral video, shared by an Instagram page, a man can be seen balancing in knee-deep water. With rainwater flowing all around him, he suddenly breaks into the iconic Aura Farming steps before leaping into the flooded street and landing on a makeshift mat he had carried.

Laughter erupted online as users flooded the comments section. “The flood never knew that the people of Mumbra themselves are a tsunami,” one quipped, while another simply noted, “Enjoying his life.”

The Aura Farming dance, also called the “boat dance,” first rose to global fame after 11-year-old Indonesian boy Rayyan Arkan Dikha performed it aboard a racing boat. Dressed in traditional attire, Rayyan danced with complete swag, his arms waving and kisses flying as he kept a straight face.

Joy, Frustration And Resilience In The Rains

Mumbai's rain videos haven't stopped at street performances. Another clip from the city shows a man dancing joyfully before diving headfirst into a flooded lane, while elsewhere, a balcony-turned-party spot had people raising toasts amid the downpour.

The viral videos come as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Ratnagiri after days of relentless rain. Schools, colleges, and offices have been shut, transport has been crippled, and emergency crews are battling to clear clogged drains as the city braces for more rainfall in the days ahead.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 03:51 PM (IST)
Mumbai News Mumbai Rains Video Mumbai Waterlogging Videos Aura Farming Dance Mumbai
