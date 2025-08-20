Mumbai is no stranger to the monsoon chaos, but this year's downpour has given rise to some unforgettable moments. From streets turned into streams to balconies doubling as makeshift party spots, videos emerging from the city are capturing both the resilience and humour of its people. The latest clip making waves shows a man performing the viral “Aura Farming” dance in the middle of a flooded street in Mumbra, leaving social media users both amused and reflective.

The Viral ‘Aura Farming’ Dance In Mumbra

In the now-viral video, shared by an Instagram page, a man can be seen balancing in knee-deep water. With rainwater flowing all around him, he suddenly breaks into the iconic Aura Farming steps before leaping into the flooded street and landing on a makeshift mat he had carried.

Entertainment never stops in Mumbai. The show must go on! #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/sySNLzC0cx — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 20, 2025

Laughter erupted online as users flooded the comments section. “The flood never knew that the people of Mumbra themselves are a tsunami,” one quipped, while another simply noted, “Enjoying his life.”

The Aura Farming dance, also called the “boat dance,” first rose to global fame after 11-year-old Indonesian boy Rayyan Arkan Dikha performed it aboard a racing boat. Dressed in traditional attire, Rayyan danced with complete swag, his arms waving and kisses flying as he kept a straight face.

Joy, Frustration And Resilience In The Rains

Mumbai's rain videos haven't stopped at street performances. Another clip from the city shows a man dancing joyfully before diving headfirst into a flooded lane, while elsewhere, a balcony-turned-party spot had people raising toasts amid the downpour.

The viral videos come as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Ratnagiri after days of relentless rain. Schools, colleges, and offices have been shut, transport has been crippled, and emergency crews are battling to clear clogged drains as the city braces for more rainfall in the days ahead.