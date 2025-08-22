Mohali Liquor Raid: Woman Tears Clothes, Runs Through Streets To Dodge Arrest
A police raid in Mohali’s Lakhnour saw chaos as a woman accused of selling illegal liquor tore her kurta and ran through the streets to avoid arrest. Viral video shows police later calling in a female officer.
A police operation in Lakhnour, Mohali, aimed at curbing the sale of illegal liquor, took an unusual twist when a woman at the center of the raid attempted to avoid detention in an unexpected manner.
Woman Tears Kurta, Runs Through Streets
Eyewitness accounts and viral clips show the woman tearing her kurta and flashing at the cameras in an attempt to obstruct the officers from proceeding. Following the incident, she was seen sprinting through the streets to escape capture, adding to the chaos of the operation.
Female Officer Called for Arrest
The dramatic episode continued until a female police officer was brought in to take charge of the arrest. Videos from the incident have since circulated widely across Instagram and other social media platforms, drawing significant public attention.