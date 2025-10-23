Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrending'You Should Know Marathi': Woman Tells YouTuber On Mumbai Flight, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

YouTuber Mahi Khan claimed that a woman on an Air India flight to Mumbai insisted he should speak Marathi as he is going to Mumbai, sparking outrage.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 08:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A video showing a heated exchange between a YouTuber and a woman passenger aboard a flight to Mumbai has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage on social media. The video was uploaded by Mahi Khan, who runs a YouTube channel called MahiNergy, according to his Instagram bio. The incident reportedly took place aboard Air India flight AI676 from Kolkata to Mumbai.

The YouTuber claimed that a woman on the Air India flight insisted he should speak Marathi as he is going to Mumbai. It is unclear as to what exactly sparked the heated exchange.

In the now-viral clip, Khan can be heard asking the woman, “You are telling me that I need to speak in Marathi?” to which she retorted in frustration, “Yes, please do that.” 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahi Khan (@mahinergy)

The woman, whose name has not been revealed, went on to say, “You are going to Mumbai, you should know Marathi.” To this, Khan responded, “No, I don’t speak Marathi.”

The woman was seen wearing a shirt with the Hyundai logo, leading social media users to speculate that she might be an employee of the automobile company. However, there has been no official statement from Hyundai India so far.

“She Is Asking Me to Speak in Marathi”

As the confrontation escalated, Khan called the cabin crew for assistance and said, “Kya badtameezi hai yeh (What mannerless behaviour is this). She is asking me to speak in Marathi. What is this?”

The woman purportedly responded, “Get down at Mumbai; I’ll show you what badtameezi (mannerlessness) is.” She further added in Marathi, “Tumhala Marathi mahiti nahi na, tumhi basa,” which translates to “You don’t know Marathi, so you sit down.”

Outrage on Social Media

The video has sparked widespread reactions online, with many users expressing anger and demanding accountability from both Hyundai and Air India.

One user commented, “@hyundaiindia we need public apology this is a question of your brand integrity” Another wrote, “She needs to be suspended from @hyundaiindia and thrown out of Mumbai aswell.”

A section of users also supported the woman, “This is what happens if you force Hindi on to others states.... i support that aunty.” 

Another comment read, “Response to north indians demanding Hindi speaking forced Hindi.”

Meanwhile, several users tagged both Hyundai and Air India in their posts, urging action against the woman.

The post quickly went viral, with users sharing the video on various social media platforms. Neither Air India nor Hyundai India has released a public statement as of now.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 08:18 PM (IST)
