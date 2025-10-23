Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingDelhi Roads Overflow With Trash After Diwali, Viral Video Sparks Debate: ‘We Take Everything For Granted’

A viral video from Delhi's Punjabi Bagh shows massive garbage piles after Diwali, sparking debate about civic responsibility.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 11:42 AM (IST)
A video from Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area has gone viral, drawing attention to the environmental aftermath of Diwali celebrations. Filmed the day after the festival, the footage shows large heaps of garbage—including burnt candles, plastic wrappers, flowers, and puja offerings—piled in front of a Shiva statue on Ring Road, prompting discussions about civic responsibility and public awareness.

Viral Video Shows Diwali Trash 

The video, shared by Instagram user "The Angry Indian", does more than show the mess. It critiques a widespread mindset: the assumption that someone else will clean up after public celebrations. “We take everything for granted,” he says in the clip. “We feel that if it’s our festival, we can do anything because koi na koi saaf karne wala agle din aayega. Do you think this is justified for our pleasure, just for our faith?”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Angry Indian (@theangryindian.in)

The post has struck a chord online, with users weighing in on the broader implications of festival behavior. One commenter noted, “Good job brother! We clean our homes to invite Lakshmi, but what about our neighbourhood? I’m sure Lakshmi Maa sees that as well.” Another added, “Diwali or any celebration isn’t the problem—it’s how we treat our surroundings.”

Some viewers also reflected on cultural roots, questioning modern practices around festival celebrations. “I stopped bursting crackers when I realised it was never really part of our tradition. Rama didn’t burst crackers when he returned to Ayodhya, Krishna didn’t burst crackers after defeating Narakasura,” wrote one user.

The viral clip has reignited conversations around the environmental and social consequences of festivals, urging citizens to carry the spirit of cleanliness beyond their homes into public spaces. As Delhi continues to contend with rising post-Diwali smog and hazardous AQI levels, the video underscores that civic responsibility is as essential to celebrations as the rituals themselves.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 11:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali DELHI
