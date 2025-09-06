Dubai Police Help Tamil YouTuber Madan Gowri Recover Lost Phone At Airport

Popular Tamil YouTuber Madan Gowri has shared a heartwarming account of how he recovered his lost mobile phone, thanks to the swift action of Dubai Police and Emirates Airlines. In a video posted on Instagram, Gowri explained that he misplaced his phone while at Dubai International Airport last week. Before boarding his flight to Chennai, he informed Emirates staff about the loss. They advised him to email the phone’s details, though Gowri admitted he was initially doubtful that the device would ever be retrieved.

To his surprise, after landing in Chennai, he received confirmation that the phone had been located. Dubai Police then coordinated with Emirates Airlines to ensure the device was sent on the next available flight to Chennai—free of cost.

Expressing his gratitude, Gowri posted: “Dubai Police and no not paid, genuine appreciation,” clarifying that the praise was not promotional but heartfelt acknowledgment of the effort taken.

His story quickly went viral, drawing admiration from followers and the wider online community. Many Instagram users praised Dubai’s efficiency, professionalism, and strong safety standards, with several commenting that the incident reflected the city’s global reputation for trust and reliability.

With over 6.5 million YouTube subscribers and a massive following across social media, Madan Gowri is among Tamil Nadu’s most influential digital creators. His experience has since become a trending topic, with many fans pointing out that such stories reinforce public faith in international institutions and service providers.