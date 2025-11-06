Luxury Or Lunacy? This Prada Safety Pin Costs More Than An iPhone 

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingLuxury Or Lunacy? This Prada Safety Pin Costs More Than An iPhone 

While many women keep them in their accessory bags or handbags for emergencies. The humble safety pin is also seen most of the times hanging by a woman's necklace or bangles.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 07:25 PM (IST)
Safety pins are everyday accessories designed to keep drapes together and manage wardrobe mishaps. Affordable and widely available, a pack of safety pins usually costs just Rs 10 to Rs 20. But here is one which will cost you more than an iPhone. 

Prada’s Pricey Take On A Classic Accessory

Luxury fashion brand Prada has recently taken safety pin to an entirely new price bracket. The brand is selling a single metal safety pin brooch, featuring knitted-thread detail and a tiny Prada charm, for $775, which is, approximately Rs 68,758. While high-end brooches are often studded with diamonds or rare gems, Prada’s version is simply a golden safety pin with colorful threads wrapped around it.

Social Media Reacts: Shock And Mockery

The internet was quick to respond to Prada’s luxury safety pin. Fashion influencer Black Swan Sazy posted a reel mocking the $775 accessory, saying, “I will once again ask rich people what it is that you are doing with your money. Because if you can’t think of anything, I assure you the rest of us can.”

Other users joined in the ridicule, with comments like, “I could make that?? Without the Prada key bit, but I could still make it,” and “My grandma could do it better.”

Availability And Broken Links

Despite its launch, the product link on Prada’s website appears to be broken, leaving buyers unable to purchase the expensive accessory.

Comparing Prices: Prada Vs iPhone

To put the price in perspective, the Apple iPhone 15 is available on Reliance Digital for Rs 52,990 - significantly lower than Prada’s safety pin. While traditional safety pins remain an affordable household essential, Prada’s luxury version highlights the extremes of the fashion world, where even everyday items can command eye-watering prices.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 07:25 PM (IST)
Apple Iphone Prada Safety Pin
