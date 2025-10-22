Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a shocking act of recklessness, a Lithuanian couple defied safety warnings and attempted to scale Mount Rysy, which is Poland’s highest peak, with their nine-month-old baby in perilous winter conditions.

Rescue After Failed Climb

The couple, reportedly unequipped for the icy ascent, became stranded after finding themselves unable to descend. A mountain guide, who encountered the family during the climb, was forced to intervene and rescue the child. The father had even attempted to borrow crampons from the guide before the baby was carried to safety.

A Lithuanian couple attempted to ascend Mount Rysy while carrying their nine-month-old child, Delfi reports.



Warnings Ignored Amid Treacherous Weather

Authorities said conditions on Mount Rysy were extremely dangerous, yet the couple ignored repeated warnings from local guides and rescuers. The mountain, blanketed in snow and ice, requires specialised gear and experience — neither of which the parents possessed.

Outrage Over Viral Video

Footage of the incident, which has since gone viral, has triggered widespread outrage on social media. Many users expressed disbelief and anger over the parents’ actions, calling them irresponsible and reckless.

Public Reactions

“It’s hard to understand why some parents would take such a risky decision with their child’s safety at stake. There are countless ways to enjoy nature without putting a baby in harm’s way,” one user posted on X.

Another commented, “It’s unbelievable how they threatened the life of a babe. I hope the police will deal with it.”

A third wrote, “Bringing a nine-month-old up a dangerous mountain without gear is beyond reckless — lucky the guide saved the baby.”

The family was safely rescued, but the incident has reignited debate over parental responsibility and the limits of adventure tourism in extreme conditions.