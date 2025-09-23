Every year, Kolkata transforms into the world's largest open-air gallery, with Durga Puja pandals becoming the heartbeat of the city. This year, one particular creation has captured the imagination of millions across India. The Lalabagan Nabankur Durga Puja Pandal, designed with more than 3 lakh plastic bottles, has been mesmerising social media users all across the country.

The organisers have reimagined the space as a man-made aquarium, complete with real fish swimming inside. Beyond its grandeur, the pandal carries a powerful environmental message about plastic pollution and the urgent need to recycle and reuse.

A Pandal That Blends Art With Awareness

Carefully collected bottles have been transformed into intricate and glowing structures. This Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata has beautifully combined artistry with sustainability. The Lalabagan Nabankur committee’s innovative design not only celebrates the goddess but also spreads awareness of eco-conscious living. Social media is buzzing with videos of this breathtaking pandal, with users hailing it as one of the most creative pujas of 2025.

Viral Attraction In The Heart Of North Kolkata

Situated in one of the busiest intersections near Khanna CinemaManicktala, and Kankurgachi, the pandal has become a major attraction for visitors. Known for pushing artistic boundaries, Lalabagan Nabankur has once again proved why Kolkata’s Durga Puja, recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, is a unique blend of devotion, culture, and community spirit.

With its fusion of creativity, devotion, and social responsibility, this lakhs-of-bottle aquarium pandal is more than just a spectacle — it is a conversation starter for an environmentally conscious future.