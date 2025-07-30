Eerie Tsunami Prediction By Japanese 'Baba Vanga' Comes True

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingEerie Tsunami Prediction By Japanese 'Baba Vanga' Comes True

A powerful 8.8 quake off Russia’s Kamchatka has revived a 1999 prediction by Japanese manga artist Ryo Tatsuki, often called “Japan’s Baba Vanga,” warning of a July 2025 tsunami.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 11:36 AM (IST)

A decades-old prediction by Japanese manga artist Ryo Tatsuki has come back into focus. She is often called the “New Baba Vanga of Japan.” This comes after a massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on July 30, 2025. Tatsuki's 1999 manga 'The Future I Saw,' warned of seas boiling near southern Japan in July 2025, sparking fears of a devastating tsunami.

ALSO READ: Tsunami Hits Russia's Far East Coast, Around 2,000 People Evacuated

From Fiction To Fright

The powerful earthquake, the strongest in the region since 1952, triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific. Waves reaches Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, Russia's Kuril Islands, Hawaii, Alaska, and parts of the US West Coast. Although the impact in Japan was limited to smaller waves, many people were evacuated from coastal areas as a precaution.

Science Counters The Hype

Tatsuki's manga has developed a cult following because several past events, including the 2011 Tōhoku tsunami and the COVID-19 outbreak, were depicted years before they occurred. This record earned her the title of “Japanese Baba Vanga.”

Scientists believe that no technology can predict earthquakes or tsunamis with exact dates. The Japan Meteorological Agency has repeatedly dismissed such claims, calling them baseless. Experts confirm that this Kamchatka quake was caused by natural tectonic activity along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” not by any mystical foresight. Despite these reassurances, fear ran deep even before the quake. Many tourists from Hong Kong, China, South Korea, and Taiwan cancelled summer trips to Japan in July after rumors of the manga’s “July 5 disaster prediction” went viral. Now, after the late-July quake, those anxieties have returned to the spotlight.

While nothing catastrophic occurred on July 5, the massive earthquake later in the month has revived debate about Tatsuki’s forewarnings. Experts call it a coincidence, not a prophecy. Yet for millions following these stories online, it’s a reminder of nature’s unpredictable power and the importance of preparedness over panic.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 11:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Japanese Baba Vanga Kamchatka Earthquake Japan Tsunami Warning Ryo Tatsuki Manga July 2025 Tsunami Prediction
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
EAM Jaishankar To Begin Debate On Operation Sindoor In Rajya Sabha Today
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch
'India A Good Friend, But Charged More Tariffs Than Any Other Country': Donald Trump
