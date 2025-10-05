Pune's Woman Bartender Juggles Fire Bottles With Toddler In Arms — WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Kavita Medhar, India's female flair bartender, has gone viral after sharing a remarkable video of herself juggling fire bottles while balancing a toddler in her arms. Posted on Instagram, the clip has amassed over 26 million views, drawing both admiration and criticism. The footage, filmed during a Navratri celebration, captures Kavita performing bottle-juggling tricks, a style of bartending known as flair bartending, with precision.

The viral Navratri video, captioned “Navratri special,” highlights Kavita’s mastery in flair bartending, juggling glass and fire bottles while holding her child with composure. The clip illustrates both her technical prowess and daring showmanship, captivating millions while sparking an important conversation about safety in extreme performances involving children.

Praise And Criticism Collide

While many viewers praised her confidence and skill, others expressed concern over child safety. "Aise bacche ke saath video nahi banana chahiye," commented one user. Another wrote, “I love her talent, but risking the child’s life is too much.”

Some viewers applauded Kavita for breaking barriers in a male-dominated field. “Kudos to her for breaking barriers, but this wasn’t the right way to do it,” said a social media user. Others emphasised caution: “She’s incredibly talented, but as a mother, she should’ve kept safety in mind.” Despite the mixed reactions, supporters defended her, calling the backlash “harsh” and “exaggerated.”

From Humble Beginnings To World Records

Born in Hubli, Karnataka, Kavita’s flair bartending journey began under the guidance of her relative, Raj Medar. After graduating, she honed her skills at Pune’s Flair Mania Bartending Academy, training for 8–9 hours daily. Her dedication earned her a spot in the 2021 London World Book of Records for performing 122 bottle flips in a minute with one hand while juggling. Kavita also showcased her extraordinary talent on India’s Got Talent in 2022, earning widespread acclaim. Today, she has 172K followers on Instagram, where she regularly shares her unique performances.