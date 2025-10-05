Woman Accuses Blinkit Delivery Agent Of Touching Her Inappropriately, Shares Disturbing Video

A woman has come forward accusing a Blinkit delivery agent of inappropriate behavior, claiming he touched her inappropriately while delivering a parcel. The incident, captured on video, was shared on X, sparking conversations about women’s safety and the responsibility of delivery companies to ensure their employees behave appropriately.

“This is what happened with me today while ordering from Blinkit. The delivery guy asked for my address again and then touched me inappropriately. This is NOT acceptable. @letsblinkit please take strict action. #Harassment #Safety @letsblinkit …is women safety a joke in India?” she wrote, attaching the video.

The footage shows a man dressed in Blinkit’s yellow uniform handing over a parcel and receiving payment. As he returns the change, he appears to reach toward the woman, prompting her to quickly hold the package in front of her chest as a shield. The brief video underscores the uncomfortable and alarming nature of the encounter, which the woman says left her feeling unsafe in her own home.

This is what happened with me today while ordering from Blinkit. The delivery guy asked for my address again and then touched me inappropriately. This is NOT acceptable. @letsblinkit please take strict action. #Harassment #Safety @letsblinkit ...is women safety is joke in India? pic.twitter.com/aAsjcT3mnO — S🪐 (@eternalxflames_) October 3, 2025

In a follow-up post, she described having to use the parcel as a physical barrier to prevent further contact. She also criticized Blinkit’s initial handling of her complaint. According to her, the company initially did not believe her account of the incident. “Blinkit was not believing my words verbally until I provided proof. At first, they said they would only issue a warning to him and teach him how to maintain distance from female customers. Only after I showed them proof did they take action,” she said.

She questioned the company’s approach, asking why proper training and preventive measures weren’t already in place. “Couldn’t they have taught him earlier? What were they doing? If I didn’t have proof, would they have ignored it?” she added.

The woman also revealed that she chose not to file a formal police complaint, fearing that an FIR might reach her family and cause additional distress.

Hi, we appreciate your time over the phone. We’re truly sorry for the incident and understand how upsetting this must be. Please be assured that the necessary actions have been taken as discussed. Feel free to DM us for any further questions or support. ~ZR… — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) October 4, 2025

Blinkit responded to the incident, acknowledging the situation and assuring the customer that appropriate actions had been taken. “Hi, we appreciate your time over the phone. We’re truly sorry for the incident and understand how upsetting this must be. Please be assured that the necessary actions have been taken as discussed. Feel free to DM us for any further questions or support. ~ZR,” the company said.