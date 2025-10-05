Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingWoman Accuses Blinkit Delivery Agent Of Touching Her Inappropriately, Shares Disturbing Video

Woman Accuses Blinkit Delivery Agent Of Touching Her Inappropriately, Shares Disturbing Video

Woman accuses Blinkit delivery agent of inappropriate touch, shares shocking video online, company takes action after proof, sparking debate over women’s safety in home deliveries.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 03:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A woman has come forward accusing a Blinkit delivery agent of inappropriate behavior, claiming he touched her inappropriately while delivering a parcel. The incident, captured on video, was shared on X, sparking conversations about women’s safety and the responsibility of delivery companies to ensure their employees behave appropriately.

“This is what happened with me today while ordering from Blinkit. The delivery guy asked for my address again and then touched me inappropriately. This is NOT acceptable. @letsblinkit please take strict action. #Harassment #Safety @letsblinkit …is women safety a joke in India?” she wrote, attaching the video.

The footage shows a man dressed in Blinkit’s yellow uniform handing over a parcel and receiving payment. As he returns the change, he appears to reach toward the woman, prompting her to quickly hold the package in front of her chest as a shield. The brief video underscores the uncomfortable and alarming nature of the encounter, which the woman says left her feeling unsafe in her own home.

In a follow-up post, she described having to use the parcel as a physical barrier to prevent further contact. She also criticized Blinkit’s initial handling of her complaint. According to her, the company initially did not believe her account of the incident. “Blinkit was not believing my words verbally until I provided proof. At first, they said they would only issue a warning to him and teach him how to maintain distance from female customers. Only after I showed them proof did they take action,” she said.

She questioned the company’s approach, asking why proper training and preventive measures weren’t already in place. “Couldn’t they have taught him earlier? What were they doing? If I didn’t have proof, would they have ignored it?” she added.

The woman also revealed that she chose not to file a formal police complaint, fearing that an FIR might reach her family and cause additional distress.

Blinkit responded to the incident, acknowledging the situation and assuring the customer that appropriate actions had been taken. “Hi, we appreciate your time over the phone. We’re truly sorry for the incident and understand how upsetting this must be. Please be assured that the necessary actions have been taken as discussed. Feel free to DM us for any further questions or support. ~ZR,” the company said.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 03:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Harassment Trending News Women Safety Viral News Blinkit Delivery Agent Trending Video Inappropriate Touch Social Media Complaint Employee Misconduct Online Outrage
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
20 Killed In Massive Landslides Triggered By Rains In Darjeeling — Latest Updates
20 Killed In Massive Landslides Triggered By Rains In Darjeeling — Latest Updates
Election 2025
Bihar Election: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Confirms Polls To Be Held Before This Date, Says Nationwide SIR To Follow
Bihar Election: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Confirms Polls To Be Held Before This Date, Says Nationwide SIR To Follow
Cricket
IND vs PAK: No Handshakes Between Captains Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Clash
IND vs PAK: No Handshakes Between Captains Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Clash
India
Air India Amritsar-Birmingham Flight Detects RAT Deployment Mid-Air, Lands Safely
Air India Amritsar-Birmingham Flight Detects RAT Deployment Mid-Air, Lands Safely
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget