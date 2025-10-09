Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrending‘India-Afghanistan Are Brothers’: Talibani Security Personnel’s Message For Indian Traveller Goes Viral

Taliban officers warmly welcome an Indian tourist at an Afghan checkpoint, praising India-Afghanistan ties. Video by travel creator Gaurav Sharma sparks widespread social media reactions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 02:44 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A video from Afghanistan is making waves online, capturing a rare and unexpected display of warmth from Taliban security personnel toward an Indian tourist.

The clip, originally shared on Instagram, shows the traveler riding a motorcycle when he is stopped at a routine checkpoint. Upon presenting his passport and identifying himself as Indian, the guards’ demeanor instantly changes. Smiles replace scrutiny, and the officers wave him through without examining his documents.

Check Out The Viral Video

In the video, the Taliban personnel can be heard telling the traveler that India and Afghanistan are “like brothers.” They even invite him to share tea before allowing him to continue his journey, reflecting an unusually cordial interaction.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Gaurav Sharma 🦄 (@wander.da)

The footage was posted by travel creator Gaurav Sharma, also known as Wanderda, who shared the experience on Instagram while traveling through Afghanistan just two days ago.

Social Media Reactions

The video has struck a chord online, garnering thousands of reactions from viewers highlighting the deep cultural and historical ties between India and Afghanistan.

One user wrote, “Hindustan-Afghanistan 🇦🇫 bhai bhai.” Another commented, “India and Afghanistan always had good relations. People are very friendly.”

Some viewers emphasized the contrast with common narratives about the region. “Respect, at least some countries are grateful for Indian support, unlike the fake propaganda around,” one comment read. Another noted, “Interesting to see how you are treated at the checkpoint. I recently saw another video of an Indian lady traveling through Afghanistan, and the difference in behavior is remarkable.”

The video also appeared on X with a caption summarizing the interaction: “An Indian tourist in Afghanistan was stopped by the Taliban at a checkpoint for a routine passport check. But the moment he said he was from India, they smiled, welcomed him, and let him go without even checking his documents. This is how Afghanistan treats its true friends.”

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Viral News Taliban Afghanistan Indian Tourist India Afghanistan Ties Treding Video Checkpoint Treding News
Read more
