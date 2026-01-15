A man from Maharashtra falsely claimed on LinkedIn that he was the CTO of X (formerly Twitter). He then shared a screenshot of this profile on X, sparking debate about LinkedIn's verification process.
LinkedIn is a platform where people showcase their professional identities, list work experience, and build credibility. But a recent incident involving a man from Maharashtra has highlighted just how easily that credibility can be manipulated. The man falsely claimed on LinkedIn that he was the CTO of X (formerly Twitter), the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. He then shared a screenshot of his LinkedIn profile on X, and netizens are having a field day debating about how much trust users should place in LinkedIn profiles, where you can falsely claim to be associated with a company with just a few clicks.
“It’s wild that LinkedIn doesn’t verify employment,” Abhinav wrote on X (formerly Twitter), before adding, “You can literally claim you worked anywhere.”
In the next line, he said, “Anyways, I’m the new CTO of X,” complete with a screenshot of his LinkedIn profile.
According to the screenshot, which has been gaining traction on social media, Kale joined Elon Musk’s X as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in January this year for an on-site role.
Kale’s LinkedIn profile says that he is a ‘superdev’ at Superteam India, a community known in the Web3/startup space. He also claims to be the ‘ambassador’ at v0 by Vercel.
How Did Social Media Users React To This Post?
Reacting to his viral post, one social media user said, “Yeah, I agree. You can claim that you worked on Mars or with Google. It wouldn’t hold you back.”
“And this is actually super weird. LinkedIn should solve this; people would love being able to claim and verify where they worked,” another added.
A third commented, “But I’ve seen that sometimes you will have an option to get verified(that you work at that company) by adding a company email where they'd send an otp to see if you're really affiliated with the company.”
“Try doing that for Deloitte. They ask for employee ID,” claimed yet another social media user.
