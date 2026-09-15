Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saudi Arabia activated emergency alerts after Houthi missile attacks.

Recent strikes injured thirteen civilians and damaged property.

Pipeline attacks, island capture intensify regional shipping concerns.

Saudi Arabia briefly activated its emergency warning system in several cities after a fresh wave of missile and drone attacks linked to escalating hostilities with Yemen’s Houthi militants. The Saudi Civil Defence agency issued alerts warning of “potential danger” in Taif, Jeddah, Abha, Alula, Jazan and Yanbu. Residents in the affected areas were advised to remain calm, comply with instructions issued by authorities and move to designated safe locations.

The emergency alerts came amid a broader escalation involving attacks on Saudi territory, military facilities and critical energy infrastructure. The warnings were later withdrawn, with authorities indicating that residents could return to their normal activities.

13 Civilians Injured

The latest attacks took place on Monday, when the Houthis launched missiles and drones towards military installations in Khamis Mushait, a southern Saudi city with important airbase infrastructure.

The targets included aircraft hangars, radar equipment, runways and ammunition storage facilities, according to the account provided in the aftermath of the attacks. The Houthis described the strikes as retaliation for Saudi-led coalition operations in Yemen.

The attack also affected civilian areas. Thirteen civilians suffered injuries, while several homes and vehicles were damaged.

“On Monday, September 14, 2026, the Militia launched attacks on civilian objects in the cities of Khamis Mushait, Abha, and Taif with a number of ballistic missiles and drones, resulting in minor to moderate injuries to 13 civilians and damage to seven houses and two vehicles,” a coalition spokesman stated on X.

ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Woman, Nepali-American Friend Killed By Subway Train In New York

Riyadh Promises Response

The Saudi-led coalition has warned that it will respond to the latest escalation while stressing its responsibility to protect Saudi territory and its civilian population.

The coalition said its forces would act “responsibly and firmly to protect the sovereignty of the Kingdom, civilian objects, and civilians.”

The warning comes as attacks attributed to the Houthis have increasingly raised concerns about Saudi cities, military facilities and energy infrastructure. The situation is also being closely watched because of developments along Yemen’s Red Sea coast and the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Pipeline Hit By Drones

The latest confrontation follows a separate attack on Saudi energy infrastructure last week. Saudi Arabia temporarily halted operations on its East-West Pipeline following drone strikes in the Riyadh and Madinah regions.

The attack reportedly injured more than 70 people, including women and children, in several towns. Gulf and Muslim organisations condemned the incident and expressed support for Saudi Arabia.

The pipeline is strategically important because it provides an alternative route for transporting Saudi oil towards the Red Sea. Any prolonged disruption could therefore have wider implications for regional energy flows.

ALSO READ: US Lawmaker Submits Amendment Naming India In Russia Sanctions Act

Perim Island Raises Stakes

Concerns have also intensified following the reported capture of Perim Island by the Houthis. The island sits near the entrance to the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world's key maritime chokepoints.

Greater Houthi control around the waterway has raised fears about the security of shipping and Saudi oil exports. The development comes as the wider conflict increasingly extends beyond conventional battlefield operations.

Saudi officials have also attributed one of the recent attacks on the pipeline to Iranian-backed militias operating from Iraq rather than to the Houthis. That assessment points to the growing number of armed actors involved in the wider regional confrontation.

Ceasefire Collapse Fuels Tensions

The latest escalation comes years after a UN-brokered ceasefire helped reduce the intensity of fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis. With that arrangement having collapsed in 2022, tensions have once again moved sharply higher.

Repeated attacks involving missiles and drones, combined with strikes against energy infrastructure and developments around the Red Sea, have broadened the potential consequences of the conflict.

For Saudi Arabia, the immediate priority remains protecting its cities, military assets and critical infrastructure. But continued instability around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait could also affect international shipping and energy markets, making the latest escalation a concern well beyond the immediate conflict zone.