Jean Smart became the first woman to win a Lead Actress Emmy for every season of a show she starred in. This was her fifth consecutive win for her role as Deborah Vance in HBO Max's Hacks.
Emmy Awards 2026: Matthew Rhys Wins Two Awards; Jean Smart Wins Best Actress For All 5 Seasons Of ‘Hacks’
Emmy Awards 2026: The Emmy nominations were led by The Pitt with 25 nods, while Hacks, Widow’s Bay and Beef were also among the major contenders.
- Jean Smart won every Lead Actress Emmy for 'Hacks'.
- Matthew Rhys achieved historic double win for lead acting.
- Rhys now holds lead Emmys across all three formats.
Two records that had stood for decades fell on the same evening at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live, where the 2026 Emmy Awards were held on Monday. One belonged to Jean Smart, who completed a clean sweep of a category across an entire series run. The other went to Matthew Rhys, who walked away with two lead acting trophies before the night was over.
Five Seasons, Five Wins For Jean Smart
No woman had ever won a Lead Actress Emmy for every season of a show she starred in. Smart has now done it, closing out the run of HBO Max’s Hacks with a fifth consecutive win for her performance as ageing stand-up Deborah Vance.
The category was not a soft one. Smart was up against Lisa Kudrow for The Comeback, Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Elle Fanning for Margo’s Got Money Troubles and Ayo Edebiri for The Bear.
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Zendaya read out the winner, and the room stood. Smart used the moment to poke fun at the ritual itself, riffing on how much work goes into getting dressed for an awards show and how little the audience wants to get back up once they have finally settled in.
She then turned to the people she said the series lived and died by - creators Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky and Paul W. Downs - and described the five-season run as a ride she had loved being on.
The only performer to have previously won an acting Emmy for every season of a series was Bill Cosby, whose three trophies for I Spy came between 1966 and 1968.
Monday’s win was Smart’s eighth Emmy overall, putting her level with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cloris Leachman at the top of the all-time acting list. Allison Janney reached the same figure later in the evening with a win for The Diplomat. Smart’s earlier trophies came from guest turns on Frasier and a supporting role on Samantha Who?.
Matthew Rhys Pulls Off A Double
Rhys arrived with two lead nominations in different categories and left having converted both - something no performer had managed at a single Emmy ceremony.
The first came in limited series, for Netflix’s The Beast in Me. The second arrived later in the night in comedy, for Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay.
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Taken alongside his 2018 drama win for The Americans, the pair of awards leaves Rhys holding lead acting Emmys in all three formats - drama, comedy and limited series. Two actors had won a pair of acting Emmys in one night before him, but never both in lead categories: James Earl Jones combined a lead drama win with a supporting limited series award in 1991, and Stockard Channing took two supporting actress trophies in 2002.
Neither of Rhys’s categories was a formality. In limited series, he came out ahead of Oscar Isaac for Beef, Riz Ahmed for Bait, Jason Bateman for Black Rabbit and Charlie Hunnam for Monster: The Ed Gein Story. In comedy, the field included Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for Wonder Man, Steve Carell for Rooster, Jason Segel for Shrinking and Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building.
Going into the ceremony, The Pitt had led the nominations tally with 25. Hacks, Widow’s Bay and Beef were the other heavyweights of the season.
Frequently Asked Questions
What record did Jean Smart break at the 2026 Emmy Awards?
How many Emmy Awards has Jean Smart won in total?
Following her win at the 2026 Emmys, Jean Smart now has eight Emmy Awards overall. This achievement places her level with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cloris Leachman on the all-time acting list.
What historic feat did Matthew Rhys accomplish at the 2026 Emmys?
Matthew Rhys made history by winning two lead acting Emmys at a single ceremony, which no performer had managed before. He secured wins in both the limited series and comedy categories.
Which shows did Matthew Rhys win his two lead acting Emmys for?
Matthew Rhys won for Netflix’s The Beast in Me (limited series) and Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay (comedy). This marked the first time a performer won two lead acting Emmys at one ceremony.
Who was the only other performer to win an acting Emmy for every season of a series before Jean Smart?
Before Jean Smart, Bill Cosby was the only performer to win an acting Emmy for every season of a series. He received three trophies for