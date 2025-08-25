Rs 390 For Parle-G? Viral Walmart Video Shocks Indians Online; WATCH

An Instagram video by an Indian expat named Rajat, exploring a Walmart store in Dallas, Texas, has taken the internet by storm. The clip showcases shelves filled with popular Indian products, from Royal brand lentils to Haldiram’s namkeens and Parle biscuits, along with a variety of spices and sauces.

What caught viewers’ attention the most were the product prices, which sparked a mix of surprise and debate online.

Indian Products at Walmart in Dallas

In the video, Rajat walks through the aisles of Walmart, pointing out the range of Indian goods and their prices. He begins by saying,

“Guys, let me show you some Indian products available in Walmart here in America. By the way, this is Walmart in Dallas. You can find Royal brand lentils like masoor dal and moong dal for around 4 dollars each. Haldiram’s khatta meetha namkeen is priced at 4 dollars, and their aloo bhujia also costs 4 dollars. Parle’s Hide & Seek biscuits are about 4.5 dollars. Look at this shelf, it has Parle-G, Good Day, biryani masala, tandoori masala, butter chicken sauce, and many other items. Since there are so many Indian customers in Dallas, Walmart has to stock these products to meet their needs.”

The clip gives viewers a closer look at how Indian groceries have become a staple in American supermarkets, especially in areas with a large Indian diaspora.

Mixed Reactions Online

The video quickly went viral and drew widespread reactions from social media users. Many expressed shock at the pricing of these everyday items abroad. One user commented, “We are good in India only. Products are overpriced.”

While some compared the costs directly with India, others pointed out that higher prices were expected because of import duties, shipping costs, and the demand in foreign markets. Another user wrote, “Seems quite expensive compared to Canada prices with USD to CAD conversion.”

The video has not only intrigued Indians living overseas but also sparked conversations on how cultural staples travel and adapt to global markets.