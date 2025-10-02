Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dussehra Or Nuclear Blast?: Old Video Of Ravana Effigy Explosion Goes Viral | WATCH

A viral video shows a giant Ravana effigy exploding like a nuclear blast during Dussehra, sparking humorous social media reactions and resurfacing online ahead of the festival.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
As India gears up for the grand celebrations of Dussehra, a video capturing an extraordinary moment from the festival preparations has gone viral. Shared by user @rathor7_ on X, the footage shows a colossal Ravan effigy erupting in a spectacular explosion, reminiscent of a nuclear blast.

The video, which has racked up over 140,000 views in less than 24 hours, has sparked a wave of reactions, blending traditional festival fervor with modern pop culture references.

Posted on October 1, 2025, just a day before Dussehra, the clip features a towering effigy of Ravan, the demon king from the Hindu epic Ramayana, set ablaze during the customary Ravan Dahan ritual. However, this particular effigy went far beyond the usual spectacle. As it ignited, it unleashed a massive fireball and a mushroom cloud of smoke, strikingly similar to the visuals of a nuclear explosion.

The unexpected display left onlookers stunned and quickly became an internet sensation. Social media users flooded the comments with humorous comparisons, referencing J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, and India's historic 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests.

One user joked, “Oppenheimer in his grave,” while another wrote, “Pakistan walo ne Ravan banaya tha kya bhai?” blending cultural pride with comedic exaggeration. Others drew more playful references: one mentioned the airbase India targeted during Operation Sindoor, commenting, “Noor Khan Base Blast Practice,” while another quipped, “Ravan’s statue faced a worse death than Ravan himself!”

Though the exact location and timing of the video remain unknown, it appears to be an older clip that has resurfaced online, capturing global attention once again during the Dussehra festivities.

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
Viral Video Explosion Dussehra Trending News Viral News Social Media Ravana Effigy 'Ravan Dahan' Oppenheimer INDIA Trending Video Operation Sindoor Mushroom Cloud Pokhran Tests Festival Spectacle
