HomeTrendingDurga Puja 2025: Dum Dum Park Bharatchakra’s ‘Tanmatra Aura’ Pandal Mesmerises Devotees — WATCH VIDEO

Durga Puja 2025: Dum Dum Park Bharatchakra marks 25 years with ‘Tanmatra Aura’ pandal, blending holograms, light, and spirituality in a divine celebration.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 11:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Durga Puja 2025 in Kolkata has once again raised the bar for creativity, spirituality, and innovation. This year, the Dum Dum Park Bharatchakra Club celebrates its 25th year with the breathtaking theme “Tanmatra: Aura.” This viral Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is known for its artistic grandeur. It pandal transports visitors into a world of light, shadows, and holographic brilliance, offering an unforgettable spiritual experience.

A Pandal That Radiates Serenity

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Calcutta Cacophony ™ (@calcuttacacophony)

The journey begins with a dazzling spiral ring of LED lights, symbolising the vibrant energy waves of an aura. As visitors step inside, the pandal transforms into a monochromatic haven of calmness and depth. At its centre, Goddess Durga sits in an unusual dhyanmagna rup, without weapons, radiating pure peace alongside her four children.

Bathed in soft light, the divine family reflects the idea that true strength often lies in stillness. The monochrome setting, enhanced by shifting aura-inspired colours and holographic projections of Lord Shiv, makes the pandal both futuristic and deeply spiritual.

The Silver Jubilee Celebration

Marking its 25th year, Dum Dum Park Bharatchakra has made this year’s pandal even more memorable. Artist Sushanta Shibani Pal’s vision goes beyond decoration. This Durga Puja 2025 Pandal in Kolkata symbolises the unseen force that surrounds every being, the aura. Through colours, textures, and modern artistry, the pandal explores this invisible yet powerful energy that shapes our emotions, thoughts, and spirituality.

The theme beautifully blends mythology and modern imagination, turning the pandal into not just a structure but a cosmic bridge between the human soul and the divine universe.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
