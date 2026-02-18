Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Biker Arrested For Yanking Moving Vehicle Doors In Viral ‘Door-Slam’ Reel; Partner On Run

Delhi biker arrested after viral video showed him opening doors of moving vehicles; police register case under BNS and MV Act.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 10:41 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in northeast Delhi after a viral video showed him allegedly pulling open the doors of moving vehicles while riding through traffic on a motorcycle. The accused, identified by police as Tushar Puniya, was taken into custody from the New Usmanpur area. His associate, also 22, is currently being traced.

The 12-second clip, widely circulated on social media, shows the duo zigzagging across congested roads. One of the riders repeatedly steers alongside buses and tempos, forcefully yanking their doors so they swing or slam open mid-motion — a stunt that could have caused serious injuries to passengers and other motorists.

'Door Slam' Video: Outrage Erupts Online

The footage sparked immediate public anger, with users tagging the Delhi Police and demanding urgent intervention. Many questioned how such reckless acts were allowed to unfold on busy city streets without prompt enforcement.

One social media user asked who would be accountable if the stunt had triggered a crash due to what they called “reel-driven madness.” Others criticized what they described as weak complaint redressal systems and inconsistent policing. Several pointed out that the motorcycles appeared to lack visible registration plates, urging authorities to suspend licenses, seize the bikes, and impose stringent penalties.

Some commenters even suggested confiscating and auctioning vehicles involved in such dangerous acts to create a strong deterrent.

Social Media Fame vs Public Safety

The episode has revived concerns about risky stunts performed for online attention. Users noted that such videos typically involve multiple individuals — one performing the act while others film, encourage, or share the footage. Critics argue that the pursuit of digital validation, combined with inadequate fear of legal consequences, is turning public roads into hazardous arenas.

The viral clip also shows the rider weaving sharply in front of a bus, riding without a helmet, and repeatedly turning away from the road to interact with his associate — further compounding the risk to himself and others.

Case Registered Under BNS, MV Act

Police at New Usmanpur registered a case under Section 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and Section 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

In a separate incident, Delhi Police detained another individual in Old Rajender Nagar for allegedly performing bike stunts during celebrations following India’s cricket victory over Pakistan on Sunday, underscoring a broader crackdown on dangerous driving tied to viral content and public events.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing and further legal action may follow.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 10:41 AM (IST)
Photo Gallery

