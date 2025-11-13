Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WATCH VIDEO: Delhi Man Shows Air Purifier Clogged In Just 2 Weeks Amid Worsening AQI

WATCH VIDEO: Delhi Man Shows Air Purifier Clogged In Just 2 Weeks Amid Worsening AQI

A Delhi man’s air purifier turned black within two weeks, exposing the alarming pollution crisis as the city’s AQI remains in the severe range for the third straight day.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 02:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As Delhi continues to choke under a blanket of smog, a video shared by a resident has gone viral for showing just how dire the situation has become. In the clip, uploaded by Abhishek Bajpai, the man documents the journey of ordering a new air purifier through Blinkit, unboxing it, and later revealing how the filter turned completely black after two weeks of continuous use. He captioned the post, “Delhi is killing your lungs,” sparking a flood of reactions from alarmed citizens. The video has become a stark visual reminder of what the national capital’s air quality is doing to people’s lungs.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Bajpai (@abhishekk_bajpai_)

ALSO READ: Pencil Makes Hole In Rs 1.5-Cr Flat In Noida, Owner Shares Video

Social Media Reacts With Shock, Sarcasm And Concern

The viral video has triggered an avalanche of comments on social media, ranging from disbelief to dark humour. Many users expressed frustration over the worsening air quality, while others debated accountability.

One commenter wrote, “It was the government’s fault, not people’s fault.” Another added with sarcasm, “Air purifier needed purification.” A third joked, “Soon air purifier warranties will auto-void if used in Delhi.” Amid the humour, several users offered practical tips, warning that cleaning or replacing filters should be done cautiously, as the fine dust can easily re-enter the lungs.

With the AQI swinging between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’, health experts continue to warn citizens about the rising risk of respiratory illnesses, especially for children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions.

Delhi’s AQI Remains ‘Severe’ As Smog Blankets The City

Thursday morning saw Delhi engulfed once again in a thick layer of smog, as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered around 405, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The toxic air has persisted through the week with readings touching 428 earlier.

Schools have been directed to operate in hybrid mode, keeping young children indoors to minimise exposure.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 02:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending News Delhi Pollution Delhi AQI Delhi Air Purifier Video
Read more
