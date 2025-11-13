Pencil Makes Hole In Rs 1.5-Cr Flat In Noida, Owner Shares Video

Complaints about the quality of construction in Noida’s luxury housing projects are nothing new, but a recent video has pushed those concerns to another level.

A resident of a Noida high-rise has gone viral after demonstrating how a simple wooden pencil could be hammered straight into the wall of his Rs 1.5-crore apartment with minimal effort.

Noida Man Places Pencil Against Wall

The clip, shared on Instagram by a user, shows the man placing a pencil against a wall and lightly tapping it with a hammer. To the shock of viewers, the pencil slides smoothly into the wall, leaving a clean hole with no drill, no resistance.

In the video, the resident is heard saying, “This hole was made with a pencil. I just placed it against the wall, hit it lightly, and it went straight in. That’s how weak the construction is, you don’t even need a drill.”

Captioning the post, he wrote in Hindi: “Apna ghar dusro se banwao to unke sir par khade rehkar banwao bhai… warna ye milega!” (If you get your house built by someone else, stand over their head and supervise or this is what you’ll end up with.)

The video has sparked a flood of reactions online, with users expressing outrage and disbelief over the apparent poor structural quality of a supposedly “premium” flat. Many have tagged real estate developers and authorities, demanding accountability and stricter quality checks in the NCR housing sector.