Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingWATCH: Car Drives Through Hotel Ramada Reception In Bareilly After Shattering Glass Wall

WATCH: Car Drives Through Hotel Ramada Reception In Bareilly After Shattering Glass Wall

A woman lawyer accidentally crashed her car into the Ramada Hotel lobby in Bareilly after mistaking the accelerator for the brake while reversing. The CCTV footage has gone viral now.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 01:41 PM (IST)

Staffers and guests at Bareilly's Ramada Hotel received the shock of their lives on July 25 when a car crashed through the hotel lobby. A CCTV footage of the incident has now surfaced online and is going viral fast. A woman lawyer was driving the car. According to multiple media reports, a settlement has apparently been reached between the hotel and the car's owner.

According to the reports, the woman had just finished dinner at the hotel and was on her way out. As she attempted to reverse her car, instead of hitting the brake, she allegedly stepped on the accelerator. This sent the vehicle hurtling backwards at high speed. The car smashed through the hotel's glass entrance and came to a stop near the reception desk.

The leaked footage, now viral on social media, shows the car bursting through the glass while bystanders narrowly escape being hit. Had they not jumped away in time, the consequences could have been far worse. However, another car parked in front of the hotel was hit.

A police team from Baradari station, led by Inspector Dhananjay Pandey, arrived soon after. Initial investigations confirmed the crash was accidental. A local public representative also intervened and the woman reportedly admitted her fault. She then facilitated a call between her husband, a doctor, and the hotel management. The matter was resolved on the spot. The couple paid for the damages, and by early morning, the hotel had replaced the shattered glass.

What's fuelling the buzz now is the timing of the CCTV leak: two days after the incident was settled quietly.

Hotel owner Saurabh Mehrotra called the episode a coincidence and confirmed that no one was injured. He said the woman was elderly and there were no intentions to pursue the matter further. As for how the security footage ended up online, he claimed he was just as baffled.

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending News Bareilly News Trending Video
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
India
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Business
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
India
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
Advertisement

Videos

Hospital Inundated In Bihar’s Nalanda; Patients Wade Through Flooded Campus For Treatment
Nawada & Trichy Flooded: Homes Submerged, Streets Become Rivers As Water Crisis Deepens
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision In Deoghar Kills 18 Kanwariyas During Shravan Yatra
Cloudburst In Himachal’s Mandi Triggers Devastation; 2 Dead, 1 Missing, Roads Washed Out
Power Out At UP Hospital: Doctors In Basti Treat Patient Under Torchlight, Risking Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
From Debate To Disruption: How The UPA Is Turning Parliament Into A Protest Ground
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget