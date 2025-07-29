WATCH: Car Drives Through Hotel Ramada Reception In Bareilly After Shattering Glass Wall

Staffers and guests at Bareilly's Ramada Hotel received the shock of their lives on July 25 when a car crashed through the hotel lobby. A CCTV footage of the incident has now surfaced online and is going viral fast. A woman lawyer was driving the car. According to multiple media reports, a settlement has apparently been reached between the hotel and the car's owner.

According to the reports, the woman had just finished dinner at the hotel and was on her way out. As she attempted to reverse her car, instead of hitting the brake, she allegedly stepped on the accelerator. This sent the vehicle hurtling backwards at high speed. The car smashed through the hotel's glass entrance and came to a stop near the reception desk.

The leaked footage, now viral on social media, shows the car bursting through the glass while bystanders narrowly escape being hit. Had they not jumped away in time, the consequences could have been far worse. However, another car parked in front of the hotel was hit.

A police team from Baradari station, led by Inspector Dhananjay Pandey, arrived soon after. Initial investigations confirmed the crash was accidental. A local public representative also intervened and the woman reportedly admitted her fault. She then facilitated a call between her husband, a doctor, and the hotel management. The matter was resolved on the spot. The couple paid for the damages, and by early morning, the hotel had replaced the shattered glass.

What's fuelling the buzz now is the timing of the CCTV leak: two days after the incident was settled quietly.

Hotel owner Saurabh Mehrotra called the episode a coincidence and confirmed that no one was injured. He said the woman was elderly and there were no intentions to pursue the matter further. As for how the security footage ended up online, he claimed he was just as baffled.