B.Tech Graduate Lands Rs 4 Crore Job At Trading Firm, Internet Explodes 

A Reddit post claims an NIT Industrial and Production Engineering student bagged a ₹4 Crore off-campus job package. Netizens are stunned, debating if it’s real or just another viral story.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A Reddit post is making a lot of noise online. It says that a student from NIT, studying Industrial and Production Engineering, got a huge ₹4 Crore job package. People are shocked because this is very unusual. Students and freshers are talking about it everywhere. Some are amazed, some are doubtful, and some are just curious. Everyone wants to know if it is real or just another online story. The news has gone viral on Reddit groups.

How An NIT Student Got A ₹4 Crore Job

The Reddit post said the job is off-campus and could be for a Quant Trader role. What surprises people is that the student is from Industrial and Production Engineering, which is not a usual branch for such jobs. 

We got 4cr package in NIT before GTA VI
byu/namasteji_ inBtechtards

Usually, such high-paying jobs go to students from IITs like Bombay or Delhi, mostly in Computer Science or the Electrical branch. 

They also usually need very high grades and strong skills. This is why many people find the story hard to believe.

Netizens’ Reactions On The ₹4 Crore Package

Reddit users have many reactions. Some don’t believe it. One said, “IMC doesn’t pay this much anywhere in the world for fresh grads. It’s definitely fake. I heard that his CGPA is ~6.9, don’t know if it’s true. You need exceptional achievements to even get shortlisted, like having a very good JEE Advanced rank and CGPA, being a CM in Codeforces or reaching ICPC World finals.”


B.Tech Graduate Lands Rs 4 Crore Job At Trading Firm, Internet Explodes 

Some are amazed and inspired. One wrote, “From that branch to Quant Trader. My GOD 💀.” Another said, “This guy is single-handedly breaking all the norms, not from a circuital branch, not from top colleges and still as a fresher 💀.” 


B.Tech Graduate Lands Rs 4 Crore Job At Trading Firm, Internet Explodes 

Some even made fun of jealous people, saying, “Oh damn, jo isko taunt krte hoge branch ki wajah se unki jal gyi hogi 💀”.

Whether it is true or not, the story has caught everyone’s attention. People are talking about it, sharing it, and wondering how a fresher could get such a big package. 

For now, it is one of the most popular stories in India’s student community, with memes and debates spreading everywhere.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 14 Oct 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
