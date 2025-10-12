Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Reddit Story Goes Viral: Mumbai Man Tricked In Dating App Scam, Pays Rs 24,000 For Drinks

A Mumbai man shares his painful experience of being scammed on a dating app, paying Rs 24,000 at a bar. Reddit users warn others about this growing scam.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Online dating can be a fun way to meet new people, but for one Mumbai man, a spontaneous date turned into a costly lesson. Sharing his story on Reddit, he revealed how a casual meetup led to a jaw-dropping Rs 24,000 bar bill. The incident has since sparked discussions on social media about scams targeting people who connect through dating apps. Users on Reddit quickly highlighted that this is a familiar trick and warned others to stay alert.

How A Casual Date Led To A Rs 24,000 Scam In Mumbai

Got scammed through dating app
byu/xXSEKIROXx inmumbai

The man recounted the experience in his Reddit post, “Dumb acts, dumb outcomes. Met a girl through a dating app. It was spontaneous to meet and I didn’t have much plan later that night. So I thought of hitting it up. I went to Thane to meet the person. I did have conversations before that just to verify whether the person was what they mentioned.”

He met the woman near Upvan Lake and followed her to a nearby bar she suggested, called “Paablo Baar and Lounch.” The place appeared quiet, with only a few patrons, but he didn’t see the warning signs immediately. The couple had good conversation, and the woman ordered premium Blue Label whiskey. However, the drinks kept arriving without confirming the quantity, and soon the bill was revealed: Rs 24,000 plus Rs 2,000 in service charges. The man noted others in the bar seemed to have fallen into the same trap.

The Costly Lesson And Reddit Reactions

Feeling intimidated by the bar staff, he decided to pay Rs 10,000 and leave quietly, "Ended up paying Rs 10,000 since there were a lot of waiters who looked like someone who you don’t wanna mess with. Better to leave than make things worse. And I should’ve checked the bill before she ordered it,” mentioned the man in his post.

While his Reddit post went viral, users flooded the post with advice and warnings.

One user bluntly asked, “Don’t you read the news?” Another pointed out the organised nature of the scam, commenting, "This is a famous scam, guys…. the girl and the bar owner are in on it together.”

Sharing a personal experience, a third Redditor revealed how he almost fell into the same trap, "I had the same women on aisle ask me the same, to come to manpada, I felt something wrong as she was continously asking for bar me drinks pine chalte."

These reactions highlight how widespread this type of dating app bar scam in Mumbai has become, and how vigilant users are sharing warnings online to prevent others from falling victim.

 

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
Trending News Mumbai News Dating App Scam Reddit Viral Stories
