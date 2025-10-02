WATCH: Australian Vlogger Sparks Backlash After Calling Dharavi 'India's Deadliest Slum'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingWATCH: Australian Vlogger Sparks Backlash After Calling Dharavi 'India's Deadliest Slum'

Australian vlogger Pete Z faces outrage after documenting a 3-day stay in Dharavi, Mumbai, calling it 'India's deadliest slum'.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 01:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Australian content creator Pete Z has come under heavy criticism after posting a video documenting his three-day stay in Mumbai’s Dharavi, which he labelled “India’s deadliest slum.” The now viral clips follow Pete exploring the congested lanes and small homes, sparking debate online about whether the content sensationalizes urban poverty or genuinely highlights difficult living conditions. While some viewers consider the video eye-opening, many others feel it presents a narrow and negative portrayal of India.

Vlogger’s Experience In Dharavi

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pete Z (@pete.zogoulas)

In the video, Pete Z accompanied an Indian woman, Ayushi, who agreed that she was initially nervous about their challenge. The footage shows Pete entering the cramped settlement, commenting on the narrow lanes and limited space. He visits a local resident’s home, observes the compact kitchen and bunk bed arrangements, and reacts with surprise at how families manage in such small quarters. While the content includes some shocking scenes, such as snippets of crime, Pete frames the stay as a personal challenge, calling it “surviving India’s deadliest slum.”

The influencer has uploaded a 45-minutes long full version of the viral reel. He explores the lives of Dharavi residents and interacts with locals. This viral video has gained 146K views in about 2 weeks and 7.1K likes.

Social Media Reactions

Social media users reacted strongly to Pete’s video. Many accused him of focusing solely on poverty to attract views, warning that it could lead audiences to judge India by a single narrative. Comments ranged from questioning the purpose of the video, to advising him to explore other parts of India. Others acknowledged that the footage highlighted the harsh realities of urban slums, though the method of presentation drew criticism. The backlash demonstrates the growing sensitivity around representing communities respectfully online, especially in content intended for global audiences.

Trending News Controversial Video Social Media Outrage Australian Vlogger
