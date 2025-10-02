Miss Asia-Pacific Contestants Flee Runway As Strong Earthquake Rocks Philippines: Watch

A glamorous evening at the Miss Asia-Pacific International 2025 pageant in Cebu, Philippines, turned chaotic on Tuesday night as a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck just before 10 pm, forcing contestants to scramble off the ramp in fear. The Radisson Blu Cebu, hosting the Gala Night, shook violently, with chandeliers swaying and videos of panicked participants quickly going viral.

The earthquake’s epicentre was located off the northeast coast of Cebu province, near Bogo, approximately two to three hours from Cebu City, according to the BBC. Social media users expressed concern for the safety of contestants and staff, urging better stage management during such events.

The disaster claimed at least 69 lives and injured more than 150 people, with widespread damage reported, including power outages, collapsed buildings, and buckled roads. Rescue teams continue to search for survivors amid the devastation.

In response, the Miss Asia-Pacific International organisation postponed all remaining events, expressing solidarity with victims and relief that all contestants were safe. “Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragic event. We are grateful that all our contestants are safe and accounted for, but we mourn with the communities experiencing such loss,” the organisers said.