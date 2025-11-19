Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrending'Fluent Than Half The People...': 7-Yr-Old Japanese Girl’s Kannada Wins Hearts, Video Fuels Debate

'Fluent Than Half The People...': 7-Yr-Old Japanese Girl’s Kannada Wins Hearts, Video Fuels Debate

A video of Konatsu, a seven-year-old Japanese girl speaking fluent Kannada, went viral, praised for her clear diction and respect for the language.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A short video of a seven-year-old Japanese girl speaking fluent Kannada has gone viral, winning widespread praise from Kannadigas around the world and igniting a conversation on language learning and cultural respect.

Japanese Girl's Fluent Kannada Stuns People

The clip, widely shared on Reddit, shows the young girl, identified as Konatsu, confidently delivering a message in Kannada with remarkable clarity: “Namaskara, Kannada language is beautiful, it is easy to speak, sweet to hear, and if you are born, you should be born in Kannada naadu, thank you.” The video quickly gained traction, amassing over a thousand upvotes and sparking more than 250 comments.

A Japanese kid speaking cleaner Kannada than half the people who’ve lived here 10+ years.
byu/My_RedditPersona inBengaluru

Konatsu’s flawless diction and ease with the language stunned viewers during the Rajyotsava celebrations, where she showcased her Kannada skills. Having chosen Kannada as her second language, she impressed teachers and fellow students alike, and her effort drew warm appreciation from Kannadigas who saw it as a gesture of respect and genuine interest in the local culture.

Several captions praising her performance went viral alongside the clip. One read: “A Japanese kid speaking cleaner Kannada than half the people who’ve lived here 10+ years.” Another commented: “It’s funny how people from another country put in effort to learn the local language out of respect. Meanwhile, a chunk of internal migrants act like Kannada is optional DLC.”

Reddit Users Debate On Language & Respect

The discussion soon expanded into a broader debate. While some highlighted how easily children absorb new languages, others defended long-term residents from other states, noting that adult responsibilities often make language learning difficult. One user wrote: “People living here for 10+ years are probably adults making ends meet… they have more important issues to handle. Learning Kannada may be low on their list. All languages deserve respect, including Kannada.”

A few commenters also cautioned against using the word “migrants,” noting that it can be loaded and insensitive when referring to fellow Indians.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kannada Japan Karnataka 
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Samrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy
Samrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy
Cities
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
World
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
Cities
Al Falah Group Chaiman Jawed Siddiqui Sent To ED Custody For 13 Days
Al Falah Group Chaiman Jawed Siddiqui Sent To ED Custody For 13 Days
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget