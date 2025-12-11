Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A 19-minute viral video from late November has now become a strong warning for everyone online. The clip, which is 19 minutes and 34 seconds long, allegedly shows a young couple in an intimate moment and started spreading in the last week of November. No one knows the real source of the video, and police now say it is actually AI-generated. Even then, many people are still forwarding it.

Due to this nonstop sharing, the police have released a strong warning telling everyone to be careful and not spread the clip at all.

How To Keep Your Private Videos Safe

A Business Insider report spoke to digital privacy advocate Jo O’Reilly, who shared some of the most important ways to stay safe while sending intimate images online, or even keep private clips or photos safe. She explained that the safest first step is choosing the right platform. End-to-end encrypted apps like Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp offer better protection, while services such as Instagram or Snapchat can still be screenshotted without your knowledge.

O’Reilly also reminded people to keep a close check on where their photos get stored. Many phones automatically sync images to the cloud, which can lead to accidental leaks if those accounts are ever hacked.

She also said that your safety depends not just on your device but on the person receiving the images. She stressed the need for honest conversations about consent, storage, and security, the same way people already talk about physical relationships.

Ask where the images will be saved, whether cloud backups are disabled, and whether the person will delete your picture if you request it. But above everything, she said, the biggest rule is trust. If you don’t truly trust someone or if they are pressuring you, then you should not send anything at all.

The report also highlighted O’Reilly’s advice on being aware of your surroundings. Small details like your face, tattoos, or even objects in the background can reveal who you are. She warned against taking such photos at work or in places where logos or locations can be identified. For people in sensitive professions such as teaching or law, this becomes even more important.

Overall, O’Reilly’s message is clear: think twice, stay private, stay in control, and protect yourself before you hit send.

What To Do If Someone Is Blackmailing You? Police Says...

If anyone tries to blackmail you using such a video, real or AI-generated, you can file a case immediately. Indian law is very strict in such matters.

Cyber Cell officer Amit Yadav explained that anyone sharing or using the 19-minute viral video to threaten someone is committing a serious crime. Under Section 67 of the IT Act, sharing obscene content can lead to three years of jail and a Rs 5 lakh fine.

Under Section 67A, sharing sexually explicit content can bring five years of jail and a Rs 10 lakh fine, and repeated offences can lead to seven years. These acts also fall under IPC Sections 292, 293, and 354C. Victims can file a case immediately.

These acts are also punishable under IPC Sections 292, 293, and 354C. Police have clearly said that sharing such videos is a violation of privacy, and anyone who receives the clip should stop forwarding or uploading it immediately.