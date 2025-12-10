Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
19-Minute Viral Video: Was The Clip AI-Generated? Here’s What Police Found

The 19-minute viral clip showing a couple has taken a major turn after police called it AI-made. Officers warn that sharing the video or its new “parts” can lead to jail and heavy fines.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
A 19-minute viral video has started a huge conversation online, but now the focus has completely shifted toward AI. The clip, which is 19 minutes and 34 seconds long, shows a young couple in an intimate moment and began circulating in the last week of November. But the biggest twist is that police now say the video is actually AI-generated. 

This has confused many people because no one knows the real source of the clip. With users still sharing it, officers are warning everyone to stop spreading the video immediately.

AI-Generated 19-Minute Viral Video: What Police Found

The Cyber Cell team has made it clear that the 19-minute viral video looks like an AI creation. Officer Amit Yadav explained that the clip going viral is not a real recording but appears to be generated using artificial intelligence.

 
 
 
 
 
He also said that users have started circulating what they call Part 2 and Part 3 of the same clip. These new versions also seem to be made with AI tools. Since no one knows who created the original clip, the police shared another important detail: people can check whether a video is AI-generated through a website called Sightengine.

As the clip is being forwarded multiple times, the police had to issue a strong warning and request that people stop sharing it completely.

19-Minute Viral Video and Indian Law: What Can Happen If You Share It

While the main discussion is about AI, the legal side also matters. Officer Yadav explained that sharing any obscene or objectionable video online can lead to serious punishment under Indian law.

Under Section 67 of the IT Act, sharing obscene content can bring up to three years of jail and a fine of Rs 5 lakh. Under Section 67A, sharing sexually explicit content for the first time can lead to five years of jail and a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

A repeated offence under Section 67A can bring seven years of imprisonment. These actions are also punishable under IPC Sections 292, 293, and 354C. The police reminded everyone that forwarding such videos is a violation of privacy and must be stopped.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 05:49 PM (IST)
