19-Minute Viral Video: Before Payal Gaming & Sweet Zannat, Anjali Arora Faced Social Media Storm

Social media influencer and actor Anjali Arora has once again spoken about the lasting trauma of online misinformation after coming out in support of YouTuber Payal Dhare, also known as Payal Gaming. Arora, who rose to overnight fame with the viral Kacha Badam trend, recalled her own ordeal with a fake and morphed video circulated in her name. Her remarks come amid renewed debate on deepfakes, online harassment and the long-term consequences of viral misinformation.

From Viral Fame To Online Vilification

Anjali Arora became a household name after her dance video on the Kacha Badam song went viral, rapidly expanding her presence across social media and opening doors in entertainment. However, the sudden fame was followed by a deeply distressing phase when an alleged explicit video, falsely linked to her, began circulating online.

It later emerged that the clip was fake and morphed, but not before Arora faced intense public scrutiny, mental distress and widespread humiliation. Despite repeated clarifications, she has said the damage to her personal and professional life was significant and long-lasting.

Career Impact & Lingering Trauma

In an emotional Instagram post, Arora revealed that the controversy affected her career prospects. She said she was removed from projects and continues to face professional setbacks years later for something she did not do. Even three years on, she claims she is subjected to abuse, vulgar comments and invasive questions on social media, with many choosing to believe rumours over facts.

Reflecting on the incident, Arora said that while online trolls treat such episodes as momentary entertainment, the consequences for those targeted can last for years.

Backing Payal Gaming Amid Fresh Controversy

Arora’s comments resurfaced following controversy around an alleged 19-minute viral video linked to Payal Dhare. Drawing parallels with her own experience, Arora said the incident reopened old wounds and highlighted how casually reputations are destroyed online.

She condemned the mindset behind such trolling, calling it shameful and irresponsible, and stressed that no woman should be punished due to false rumours or public curiosity. Arora urged social media users to show greater sensitivity and restraint.

Deepfakes & The Growing Threat Online

The Payal Gaming case has also fuelled concerns over AI-generated deepfakes, with online users suggesting the clip may have been digitally fabricated. Similar false associations in the past have reportedly involved influencers such as Dustu Sonali and Sweet Jannat.

The episode has renewed calls for stronger accountability, digital literacy and safeguards against the misuse of technology, as public debate intensifies around consent, privacy and online ethics.