19-Minute Viral Video: Payal Gaming, The Girl Pulled Into Social Media Storm By Mistake

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The phrase “Payal Gaming viral video” has surged to the top of Google search trends after social media users began circulating an objectionable 19-minute clip and falsely linking it to popular gaming creator Payal Gaming. YouTuber and gaming streamer Payal Dhare, popularly known as Payal Gaming, has broken her silence after being dragged into a social media storm over an alleged MMS-like video circulating online. The controversy erupted after a private, intimate clip began doing the rounds on digital platforms, with several users falsely linking it to her. While many fans have rallied behind her, the episode has also triggered criticism and speculation. Addressing the issue publicly, Payal has now clarified her position and appealed for restraint.

Payal Denies Link To Viral Video

In a detailed Instagram post, Payal described the controversy as deeply “personal” and “distressing”. She categorically denied any connection to the video being shared online, stating that the content was falsely associating her name and image with the clip. “The individual depicted in that video is not me, and it has no connection to my life, my choices, or my identity,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Payal Dhare (@payalgamingg)

The streamer said the circulation of such material was not just misleading but harmful, adding that it had caused her immense emotional distress. She termed the situation “deeply hurtful” and “dehumanising”, noting that such incidents have consequences that extend beyond social media and affect real lives and families.

Social Media Backlash & Deepfake Claims

Payal Gaming has been trending online since the video surfaced, with users sharing clips, edits and comments speculating about her involvement. While some sections of social media criticised her, a large number of fans came out in her defence, urging people not to spread unverified and invasive content.

The controversy has also sparked debate over whether the video is genuine or an AI-generated deepfake. There has been no official confirmation on the nature or origin of the clip. Several supporters have pointed out inconsistencies, claiming the woman in the video does not resemble Payal. One fan wrote, “That girl was not Payal Gaming. Don’t spread fake news.”

Payal and her fanbase have repeatedly appealed to users to stop sharing the video and refrain from making baseless claims. The episode has once again highlighted concerns around online harassment, misinformation and the misuse of technology, especially when public figures are targeted without evidence.