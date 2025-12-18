Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrending19-Minute Viral Video: After Payal Gaming, Telugu Actress Nivetha Thomas Speaks Out

19-Minute Viral Video: After Payal Gaming, Telugu Actress Nivetha Thomas Speaks Out

Amid the ongoing debate, Telugu actress Nivetha Thomas revealed that she too had become a victim of AI-generated deepfake images.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 07:22 PM (IST)
The phrase “Payal Gaming viral video” has surged to the top of Google search trends after social media users began circulating an objectionable 19-minute clip and falsely linking it to popular gaming creator Payal Gaming. The controversy sparked widespread speculation online, drawing multiple public figures into an escalating digital storm. YouTuber and streamer Payal Dhare, known as Payal Gaming, has since broken her silence, clarifying that she has no connection to the video and urging users to act responsibly. The episode has also reignited concerns over online harassment, misinformation and the misuse of technology.

Nivetha Thomas Calls Out Deepfake Misuse

Amid the ongoing debate, Telugu actress Nivetha Thomas revealed that she too had become a victim of AI-generated deepfake images, following similar incidents involving actress Sreeleela and YouTuber Payal Gaming. In a strongly worded note shared on X, Nivetha condemned the misuse of her identity and urged people not to engage with or circulate such content.

She wrote that AI-generated images using her likeness and a recent photograph she had posted online were being circulated without her consent. Calling the act deeply disturbing, unacceptable and unlawful, she said it amounted to digital impersonation and a serious invasion of privacy.

Nivetha further warned that those responsible, including anonymous accounts, must immediately stop and take down the content. She urged users to recognise the harm caused by resharing such material and cautioned that any continued circulation would be treated as deliberate misuse of her identity and pursued legally.

Celebrities Warn Against Abuse Of AI

Earlier, actress Sreeleela had also raised concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence, appealing to social media users not to support what she described as “AI-generated nonsense”. She stressed that while technology is meant to simplify lives, abusing it to harass or defame individuals crosses ethical and moral boundaries.

The incidents have once again spotlighted the growing threat of deepfakes, digital impersonation and the urgent need for accountability in online spaces.

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 07:22 PM (IST)
