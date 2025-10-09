Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Xiaomi has kicked off a major expansion in its after-sales network with the launch of 10 new Premium Service Centres across key Indian cities , Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad. The company said this move reflects its “Customer First” philosophy and marks the beginning of a nationwide rollout that will eventually see 100 Premium Service Centres open across the country.

The centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi are operational from today, while those in the other cities will open in the coming weeks. Xiaomi said this milestone “sets a new benchmark in customer care and experience” for the Indian market, reaffirming its long-term commitment to users here.

Faster Service, Better Support

The newly launched service hubs have been designed to deliver a premium experience that goes beyond traditional repair counters. Xiaomi noted that the centres are equipped to complete 95% of repairs within 24 hours, a marked improvement from the current 89%. They are also backed by advanced diagnostic tools, robust quality checks, and an assured inventory of spare parts.

According to a recent Counterpoint Research survey, Xiaomi ranks among the top brands in service speed, with 52% of customer issues resolved within just four hours. The company added that even if a repair takes longer than two hours, customers will not face interruptions thanks to the availability of standby handsets.

Empowering Teams and Building Inclusivity

Xiaomi emphasised that inclusivity is central to its service strategy. The company said that the new centres will “bolster gender diversity,” with women leading several service teams. Each centre is staffed by certified and experienced engineers trained on the latest Xiaomi technologies, and employees undergo regular upskilling programmes to stay updated.

Dedicated Customer Relationship Managers will be available to assist visitors in English, Hindi, and local languages, ensuring accessible and personalised interactions for users across regions.

Beyond Repairs: Experience Hubs for the Xiaomi Community

These centres aren’t just about fixing devices; they aim to become experience hubs where customers can explore new Xiaomi products, enjoy paperless operations, and engage in community-building initiatives.

Among these is “Xiaomi Days,” held every Wednesday, offering free software upgrades, exclusive discounts, and special service benefits to loyal customers.

With this expansion, Xiaomi said it is “bringing technology closer to the people it serves,” reinforcing its mission to provide exceptional customer experiences while setting new standards in after-sales service in India.