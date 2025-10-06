Xiaomi 17T, 17T Pro To Launch In February? Here's Everything We Know So Far

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyXiaomi 17T, 17T Pro To Launch In February? Here's Everything We Know So Far

Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro have appeared on certification sites. Early certification leaks hint at specs, codenames, and new MediaTek chipsets.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Xiaomi may be preparing for an earlier-than-expected launch of its next “T” series phones. The Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro have quietly appeared in the IMEI database under model numbers 2602EPTC0G and 2602EPTC0R. This detail was spotted by XiaomiTime, a source that often tracks leaks about upcoming devices. What makes this leak stand out is the timing. 

Usually, Xiaomi launches its “T” lineup much later in the year, but now reports hint that the phones could arrive as early as February 2026, breaking tradition.

Xiaomi 17T Series Might Launch In February 2026

The big surprise here is the possible launch window. According to XiaomiTime, the “2602” prefix in the model numbers suggests a February release. 

That would be much earlier than last year’s 15T lineup, which came out in late September 2025. If true, Xiaomi may be pushing up its schedule to compete more closely with rivals. There’s still some uncertainty about naming, though. 

The company skipped “16” in its flagship line and may do the same with the T series, directly moving to 17T and 17T Pro. 

Launching early could help Xiaomi attract buyers before other brands reveal their new models, giving it a head start in the market.

Xiaomi 17T & 17T Pro Expected Features

Inside, the phones may come with new MediaTek chips. Reports suggest the Xiaomi 17T could run on Dimensity 8500, while the Pro version may use the Dimensity 9500 for stronger performance.

For comparison, the 15T and 15T Pro used Dimensity 8400 and Dimensity 9400+. The devices are also said to carry the codenames “chagall” and “warhol.” 

While other details remain under wraps, the early database appearance shows Xiaomi’s next T series is already moving ahead of schedule, sparking curiosity about what upgrades the company will bring this time and how it will improve camera, display, and battery features compared to last year’s models.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 06 Oct 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Xiaomi TECHNOLOGY Xiaomi 17T Xiaomi 17T Pro
