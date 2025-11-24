Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Xiaomi 17 Series May Arrive In India In 2026, But Will The 'Pro' Duo Ever Make It Here?

Xiaomi 17 Series May Arrive In India In 2026, But Will The ‘Pro’ Duo Ever Make It Here?

A new leak hints that the Xiaomi 17 series may arrive in India in 2026, but there’s uncertainty over whether the Pro duo will make the cut.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 05:07 PM (IST)
Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi 17 lineup in China, which includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. All three phones come with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, making them strong flagship options. 

Now, a new leak suggests that the Xiaomi 17 series is also being prepared for India. A tipster has shared the expected India launch timeline and possible models that may come to the country. Here is everything we know based only on the leaked information.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra India Launch Timeline 

According to tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), both the Xiaomi 17 and the Xiaomi 17 Ultra are currently being tested in India. If everything goes as planned, these two models may launch in the country by March 2026. 

The Ultra variant has not been officially announced yet, but several leaks have already revealed what the phone may offer.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to come with a large 6.9-inch 2K OLED flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may also get an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for faster and more secure unlocking. 

For charging, the phone will likely support 100W wired fast charging, which should quickly power up the big flagship.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Camera Specs & Model Availability

The camera setup on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is one of the most talked-about parts of the leak. It may feature a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.6 aperture and new LOFIC technology to cut glare and improve photo clarity. 

The phone may also include a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultra-wide lens, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto camera, and a huge 200-megapixel Samsung HPE periscope telephoto sensor with 4×4 RMSC technology for sharper zoom. The front camera may use a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50M sensor.

The tipster also mentioned that the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max models may not launch outside China. These Pro variants were introduced in September but might remain China-exclusive.

Xiaomi has confirmed that Android 16-based HyperOS 3 will come to India soon, and it may launch along with the Xiaomi 17 series.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 24 Nov 2025 05:07 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
