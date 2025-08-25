Xiaomi 15T Pro Leaked In Full Glory: See How The Next Mid-Range Phone Will Look Like

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyXiaomi 15T Pro Leaked In Full Glory: See How The Next Mid-Range Phone Will Look Like

The Xiaomi 15T Pro has leaked in a TikTok video, showing off its copper-like finish, Leica-backed cameras, and many more exciting features. Here’s everything we know so far.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 10:36 AM (IST)
Xiaomi is preparing for its next big T-series phone launch, and a new leak has sparked some excitement among fans. A new TikTok video has surfaced, giving us a peek at the upcoming Xiaomi 15T Pro, and it looks quite promising with its sharp design and powerful rumoured specs. Alongside the Pro variant, the Xiaomi 15T vanilla is also expected. Both models are positioned to be strong contenders in the premium mid-range space.

First Real Look at the Xiaomi 15T Pro

The leaked video gave us a peek at the Xiaomi 15T Pro from both the front and back. The rear carries a unique copper-like finish that sets the phone apart from typical colours. Known tipster Debayan Roy shared screenshots from the video on his X feed as well. 

On the top-left corner, the camera island has a rounded shape with bevelled edges, while boasting the Leica branding in the middle. This hints towards a strong photography partnership.

Xiaomi 15T Pro Expected Specs and Pricing

According to leaks, the Xiaomi 15T Pro may pack a 50MP OmniVision OVX9100 main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto camera. A Samsung S5KKDS front sensor will handle selfies and video calls. 

Under the hood, the phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, along with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage; some regions might see a 1TB model.

The phone will have a decent battery life with a 5,500mAh battery paired with 90W wired charging, making it both powerful and long-lasting. The Xiaomi 15T is rumoured to launch in a 12GB + 256GB variant priced at €649, which translates to Rs 65,815, while the Pro could start at €799, which is around Rs 81,026. 

Both devices have been spotted across multiple certification sites, suggesting an official announcement might just be around the corner. Anyways, these are just leaks, so take them with a pinch of salt.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 25 Aug 2025 10:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Xiaomi TECHNOLOGY
