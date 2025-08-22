Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyMicrosoft AI Chief Warns 'Conscious AI' Could Arrive In 3 Years: Here’s Why It’s Alarming

Microsoft AI Chief Warns 'Conscious AI' Could Arrive In 3 Years: Here’s Why It’s Alarming

Microsoft’s AI chief warns ‘conscious-like AI’ could emerge in just 3 years, raising fears of human attachment and blurred boundaries with machines.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 04:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Artificial intelligence is not catching its breath, and according to the head of Microsoft AI, Mustafa Suleyman, we are much closer to the new frontier than people anticipate. Suleyman, one of the co-founders of Google DeepMind, has cautioned that “seemingly conscious AI” (SCAI) could arrive in just two to three years. These are not actual sentient machines, just sensitive systems that create an impression of self-awareness, and people might start thinking they are alive.

This illusion of consciousness, he proposes, could be as disruptive and dangerous as the real thing.

What Is Seemingly Conscious AI (SCAI)?

According to Suleyman, the current state of large language models, memory systems, and multimodal tools already provides the foundation for AI that can mimic awareness. 

By uniting these with APIs and sophisticated prompting, programmers could create AI that would seem to possess an understanding of themselves, where they have personalities and even experiences.

“In the blink of a cosmic eye, we passed the Turing test,” he wrote, hinting that soon people would not be able to guess which responses came through a computer and which through a human being.

Why It Could Be Dangerous

Suleyman cautions, the great threat isn’t the machines themselves, but how mankind responds to machines. Once users begin to think of AIs as conscious beings, they will tend to support their rights, make them citizens, or even fall in love with them.

This may contribute to mass confusion, psychological issues, and even new kinds of “AI psychosis”. He stresses that safeguards are needed now, before SCAI becomes reality. 

“AIs cannot be people or moral beings. We must build AI for people, not as digital persons,” he pointed out.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 22 Aug 2025 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
Cities
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
Cities
Stray Dogs Must Be Vaccinated, Released In Same Area: Supreme Court Modifies Previous Order
Vaccinate, Release Healthy Stray Dogs In Same Area. Send Aggressive Ones To Shelters: SC
Cities
‘Did Adityanath Resign After Kumbh': Siddaramaiah Hits Back At BJP Over Calls For His Exit After Stampede
‘Did Adityanath Resign After Kumbh': Siddaramaiah Hits Back At BJP Over Calls For His Exit After Stampede
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court Highlights Coexistence And Practicality In Stray Dog Management Decision
Breaking: Police Team Attacked With Sticks And Chilli Powder During Clash In Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh
Breaking: Public Safety Versus Animal Rights Clash Ahead Of Supreme Court Stray Dog Verdict
Breaking: Stray Dog Debate Intensifies As Supreme Court Prepares Landmark Verdict
Breaking: Supreme Court To Deliver Key Verdict On Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget