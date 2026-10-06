WhatsApp May Block Users On Older iPhones, Android Phones Under New Security Measure

WhatsApp is rolling out a new server-side security measure that could prevent users from accessing their accounts on smartphones running outdated versions of iOS or Android, according to reports by GSM Arena. Unlike a conventional app update, the restriction is being applied through WhatsApp’s servers, meaning users may face the block without downloading a new version of the messaging app. Affected users will reportedly see a dedicated warning screen directing them to update their device’s operating system before they can regain access to their chats.

Server-Side Block

The new measure works differently from standard app compatibility changes delivered through app stores. If WhatsApp determines that a device is running an unsupported or sufficiently outdated operating system, the app could stop users from reaching the normal chat interface.

Instead, a dedicated blocking screen would appear, telling users to update their phone’s software through the device’s system settings. The screen is also expected to provide instructions for checking which operating-system version is currently installed.

Because the restriction is being implemented server-side, WhatsApp can enforce the requirement without necessarily releasing a new app version for users to download.

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Security Behind The Move

The reported change is aimed at reducing security risks associated with legacy operating systems that no longer receive important security patches.

WhatsApp messages are protected by end-to-end encryption, but that protection does not eliminate vulnerabilities within the device itself. If an operating system contains known security flaws, attackers could potentially exploit them to install malicious software or gain access to sensitive information.

A compromised device could also pose risks beyond the individual user. Malicious links, files or other payloads received through messaging services could potentially exploit weaknesses in an outdated operating system. Keeping devices updated therefore provides an additional layer of protection alongside WhatsApp’s built-in security measures.

The requirement could also help limit the ability of compromised devices to become part of wider malware campaigns targeting messaging users.

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