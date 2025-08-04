Vivo Y400 Vs Vivo Y400 Pro: Which Budget Beast Is Worth Your Money? Find Out

Vivo Y400 Vs Vivo Y400 Pro: As Vivo continues to expand its 5G smartphone lineup in India, two new contenders, the Vivo Y400 5G and Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, are going head-to-head in the under Rs 25,000 segment. While they share some common DNA, a closer look reveals distinct priorities: one leans on endurance and affordability, the other on finesse and speed. Here's a detailed comparison to help you pick your perfect match.

Vivo Y400 Vs Vivo Y400 Pro: Design & Display

The Y400 Pro 5G takes the cake when it comes to sleekness. It’s lighter at just 182g and slimmer at 7.49mm compared to the Y400 5G, which weighs 197g and is 7.9mm thick.

The Pro also offers a slightly larger 6.77-inch AMOLED screen (1080x2392 pixels), although the Y400’s 6.67-inch display (1080x2400 pixels) boasts a better screen-to-body ratio of 91.96%.

Brightness is where the Pro truly shines, with an eye-popping 4500 nits peak brightness. It’s designed for excellent outdoor visibility. Meanwhile, the Y400 sticks to a more modest 1800 nits local peak. Both models support 120Hz refresh rates and vibrant colour output with punch-hole front cameras.

Vivo Y400 Vs Vivo Y400 Pro: Performance & Features

Power users may notice a significant difference under the hood. The Y400 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, clocked at 2.2GHz. The Pro, on the other hand, flexes a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip with a faster 2.5GHz clock speed and advanced 4nm architecture, making it better suited for multitasking and gaming.

Both phones run Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, pack 8GB RAM (with up to 8GB virtual expansion), and offer 128GB storage. But the Pro edges ahead with an enhanced AI suite including AI Super Link, while both models include AI Transcript and AI Note Assist.

Vivo Y400 Vs Vivo Y400 Pro: Camera & Battery

The camera hardware is where the story splits. The Y400 5G features a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS, accompanied by a 2MP macro lens. The Pro counters with a 50MP wide-angle shooter and 2MP depth sensor, offering different composition flexibility.

Vivo hasn't compromised on selfie power; both phones sport a 32MP front camera. But for video enthusiasts, the Pro supports 4K video from both front and rear cameras, while the Y400 limits 4K to the rear only.

Battery-wise, the Y400 5G is a stamina champ with a 6,000mAh cell, while the Pro comes with a 5,500mAh battery, still solid, but smaller. Both support 90W fast charging for speedy top-ups.

Vivo Y400 Vs Vivo Y400 Pro: Final Verdict

At Rs 21,999, the Vivo Y400 5G offers tremendous battery life and reliable performance, ideal for users who prioritise longevity over finesse. Meanwhile, at Rs 24,999, the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G justifies the premium with a slimmer build, brighter screen, better chipset, and front-facing 4K video capture.

Ultimately, it boils down to your daily needs. If you want a reliable all-rounder that won’t die on you by dinner, the Y400 is a great choice. But if you’re after a sharper screen, faster performance, and more camera tricks, the Y400 Pro 5G is worth the stretch.