Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 5,000 (August 2025): Lava A5, JioPhone Prima 2, More Budget-Friendly Wonders

Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 5,000 (August 2025): Lava A5, JioPhone Prima 2, More Budget-Friendly Wonders

Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 5,000: Whether it’s the safety-first approach of the Nokia 2660 Flip or the app-powered JioPhone Prima 2, each of these phones offers a specific strength.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 04:13 PM (IST)

Best Smartphones Under 5000: The sub-Rs 5,000 phone market isn’t what it used to be, and that’s a good thing. Once dismissed as a category for ‘just calls and texts’, this budget segment has quietly grown up. It now offers everything from UPI support and YouTube access to tactile nostalgia and music-loaded charm. Whether you're shopping for a senior citizen, a backup phone, or simply want something simple and effective, this lineup has something for every need.

Here’s a look at five standout phones under Rs 5,000 that offer much more than meets the eye.

Lava A5 (2025): Tiny Price, Big Accessibility Features

Lava A5 (2025) Dual SIM Keypad Mobile with 2.4'' Big Display | UPI Support, 1200mAh Battery | BOL Feature |...

Price: Rs 1,222

Lava A5 (2025) offers more than you’d expect. It’s UPI-enabled, supports call recording, and even has a built-in camera. But its most meaningful feature is the BOL keypad, which audibly reads out numbers and messages, a major win for visually impaired users.

Lava doesn’t mince words: “Send & receive money with ease using the built-in UPI.” It's proof that essential tech doesn’t need a flagship price.

Carvaan Saregama Punjabi: Pocket-Sized Music Nostalgia

Carvaan Saregama Punjabi (Don Lite M23) - Keypad Mobile Phone - 351 Pre-Loaded Evergreen Punjabi Songs, Dua...

Price: Rs 1,899

For music lovers, the Carvaan Saregama Punjabi (Don Lite M23) is a little gem. It comes preloaded with 351 Punjabi hits and includes Bluetooth, FM radio, and voice recording features.

Its appeal is simple and direct. The brand calls it out clearly: “351 Superhit songs.” It’s less about apps and more about memories, making it ideal for those who want entertainment without the distractions of smartphones.

JioPhone Prima 2: App-Powered Smartness In A Familiar Shell

JioPhone Prima 2 | 4G Premium Curved Design Keypad Phone Made with Qualcomm Technologies, Direct Video Calling, YouTube, F...

Price: Rs 2,799

If you’re a Jio user, the Prima 2 is hard to ignore. Priced at Rs 2,799, this 4G keypad phone runs on the KaiOS platform and comes with a host of modern apps like Google Assistant, YouTube, Facebook, JioTV, and even JioPay for UPI payments.

Under the hood, it packs Qualcomm tech , a rare find at this price. But the trade-off is network lock-in with Jio. Still, it balances design and utility well. In Jio’s own words, the phone offers a “Curved Premium Design” with “Prime Social Connectivity.”

Nokia 2660 Flip: Where Classic Design Meets Safety

Nokia 2660 Flip 4G Volte keypad Phone with Dual SIM, Dual Screen, inbuilt MP3 Player & Wireless FM Radio | Blue

Price: Rs 4,339

Nokia’s 2660 Flip doesn’t just evoke nostalgia , it also delivers on functionality. For Rs 4,339, you get the iconic flip design paired with dual screens and large tactile buttons, making it ideal for seniors and minimalist users.

Its standout feature? A dedicated emergency button that can alert up to five contacts, plus an easy-to-navigate Zoom UI. As Nokia puts it, “Big buttons, big sound, and a big 2.8” primary display.” It’s a stylish nod to the past with real-world usefulness.

Itel Flip One: Faux Leather, Real Value

Itel Flip One | Leather Premium Design | Big 2.4" Display | Dual SIM | Type-C USB Port | BT Caller | KingVoice | Light Blue

Price: Rs 2,389

Itel’s Flip One brings some style to the entry-level market. It features a faux leather finish, a bright 2.4-inch display, dual SIM slots, and Type-C charging, a modern touch that even many mid-range phones skip.

According to the brand, its highlights include “Premium Leather Design” and “7 days of battery backup,” making it an attractive, practical choice for those who care about looks and longevity.

This list proves that affordable doesn’t have to mean basic. Whether it’s the safety-first approach of the Nokia 2660 Flip, the app-powered JioPhone Prima 2, or the audio-rich Carvaan Don Lite, each of these phones offers a specific strength.

For those seeking reliability, nostalgia, or accessibility, without stretching the wallet, the sub-Rs 5,000 range is clearly no longer just a compromise.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. A tech aficionado, he is finding the next big tech blunder to shed spotlight on and the next big AI trend to capture. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 04 Aug 2025 03:52 PM (IST)
