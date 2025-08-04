Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Launching This Month: From Price To Specs, Everything We Know So Far

Google is gearing up to launch its second-generation foldable smartphone, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G, in India on August 20. This new flagship foldable will arrive alongside the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL, as the company looks to refresh its smartphone lineup with both power and polish.

Leaks and renders have steadily revealed what to expect, and while the design language may look familiar to Pixel Fold fans, subtle upgrades in durability, display, and camera tech aim to set the 10 Pro Fold apart from its predecessor.

Here’s a look at what this sleek new foldable might have in store.

Sleeker Build, Sharper Display

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G is tipped to retain the flat, satin-finished aesthetic introduced in last year’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold. However, the new model is expected to go a step further with slimmer bezels, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and an IP68 rating, a first for any Pixel foldable. If accurate, that would mark a major durability leap, offering protection against both dust and water.

Colour options are also getting a refresh, with Moonstone and Jade variants expected to debut. On the display front, the foldable may sport a 6.4-inch outer screen and an expansive 8-inch foldable OLED display, both offering 120 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness above 2700 nits, which would make outdoor visibility a non-issue.

Upgraded Optics Without Overhaul

Camera enthusiasts can expect some modest improvements in the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s setup. Reports suggest the device will feature a 50MP main sensor (Samsung GN8), 10.5MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

Selfie lovers aren’t left behind either. A dual 10MP front camera system, one on the cover display and one inside, will cater to different shooting angles and video calls.

Performance, Battery, & Software: What’s Inside Counts

Under the hood, the foldable will be powered by Google’s Tensor G5 chip, reportedly built using TSMC’s 3nm process, a shift from Samsung’s fabrication in earlier generations. That could mean better thermal efficiency and performance gains.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also expected to feature up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage, making it the most powerful Pixel foldable yet. It will ship with Android 16, complete with the newly designed Material 3 Expressive user interface.

A 5015mAh battery paired with 23W wired charging is likely to fuel the foldable, aiming for all-day endurance without frequent top-ups.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Price In India (Expected)

While Google hasn’t confirmed official pricing for India yet, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to follow closely in the footsteps of last year’s launch. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold debuted at Rs 1,72,999, and according to leaks, the upcoming model could be priced at $1,799 in the US.

With new features like IP68 water resistance, refined design, and performance upgrades, Google’s foldable ambitions are clearly maturing. Whether Indian buyers will embrace the high price tag remains to be seen, but Google’s 2025 foldable appears to be its most refined effort yet.